Victor Wembanyama and Caitlin Clark make history as NBA 2K27 cover stars

The basketball superstars will headline separate editions of the latest NBA 2K release, while Derrick Rose returns to the cover in a special tribute to his legacy.

Victor Wembanyama and Caitlin Clark have officially been announced as cover athletes for NBA 2K27, marking another major milestone for two of the biggest young stars in basketball.

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Victor Wembanyama NBA 2K27 cover star

The announcement brings together three generations of basketball significance: Wembanyama representing the NBA’s new era, Clark symbolising the extraordinary rise of women’s basketball, and Rose returning to celebrate a career that made him one of the most beloved players of his generation.

Caitlin Clark NBA 2K27 cover star

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Clark Makes Cover History as Wembanyama Leads the Standard Edition

First images of Caitlin Clark in NBA 2K27

According to 2K’s announcement, Clark becomes the first WNBA player to receive her own global NBA 2K cover, adding another landmark achievement to a career that has already transformed the visibility of women’s basketball.

First image of Victor Wembanyama in NBA 2K27

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Wembanyama, meanwhile, continues his rapid ascent as one of basketball’s defining young superstars.

Supply and Demand... and I'm here to supply 📈



Pre-order NBA 2K27 now! ➡️ https://t.co/5ol4KjrTaH pic.twitter.com/55BUjX70Ri — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 22, 2026

The Frenchman has become one of the NBA’s most recognisable faces since entering the league, and his presence as the Standard Edition cover star reflects his status as the face of a new generation.

The Rose that grew from the Chicago concrete 🌹



Derrick Rose is your NBA 2K27 Ultra Edition Cover Athlete



Pre-order NBA 2K27 now! ➡️ https://t.co/v4EMQOyoic pic.twitter.com/eumhPqHwkJ — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 22, 2026

Meanwhile, Rose’s inclusion on the Ultra Edition adds a nostalgic element to the release, celebrating the former MVP’s enduring legacy and connection with the NBA.

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NBA 2K27 is scheduled for worldwide release on September 4, 2026, with Early Access beginning August 28 for Deluxe and Ultra Edition players.