Victor Wembanyama and Caitlin Clark make history as NBA 2K27 cover stars
Victor Wembanyama and Caitlin Clark have officially been announced as cover athletes for NBA 2K27, marking another major milestone for two of the biggest young stars in basketball.
Ball Over Everything 💯— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 22, 2026
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The announcement brings together three generations of basketball significance: Wembanyama representing the NBA’s new era, Clark symbolising the extraordinary rise of women’s basketball, and Rose returning to celebrate a career that made him one of the most beloved players of his generation.
Clark Makes Cover History as Wembanyama Leads the Standard Edition
According to 2K’s announcement, Clark becomes the first WNBA player to receive her own global NBA 2K cover, adding another landmark achievement to a career that has already transformed the visibility of women’s basketball.
Wembanyama, meanwhile, continues his rapid ascent as one of basketball’s defining young superstars.
Supply and Demand... and I'm here to supply 📈— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 22, 2026
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The Frenchman has become one of the NBA’s most recognisable faces since entering the league, and his presence as the Standard Edition cover star reflects his status as the face of a new generation.
The Rose that grew from the Chicago concrete 🌹— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 22, 2026
Derrick Rose is your NBA 2K27 Ultra Edition Cover Athlete
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Meanwhile, Rose’s inclusion on the Ultra Edition adds a nostalgic element to the release, celebrating the former MVP’s enduring legacy and connection with the NBA.
NBA 2K27 is scheduled for worldwide release on September 4, 2026, with Early Access beginning August 28 for Deluxe and Ultra Edition players.
2K has also announced that the game’s full gameplay reveal will take place on July 28.