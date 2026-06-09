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NBA Finals: Wembanyama goes off in MSG as Spurs bounce back to take Game 3

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:05 - 09 June 2026
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Wembanyama had 32 points, eight rebounds, and six assists to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 115-111 victory on Monday night that cut the Knicks’ lead to 2-1.
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San Antonio, who blew a big lead in Game 2, handed the Knicks their first loss in over a month, and potentially salvaged their season in front of a Madison Square Garden crowd that included U.S President Donald Trump.

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De'Aaron Fox hit the game-winner after enduring a tough series so far, as the Spurs avoided falling 3-0, which no NBA team has ever come back from.

They have a chance to tie the series on Wednesday night and are guaranteed another game at home.

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points, and OG Anunoby had 28 for the Knicks, who lost for the first time since April 23 in Game 3 of their first-round series against Atlanta.

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Wembanyama, whose turnover late in Game 2 practically cost them, bounced back in style at MSG.

He had 10 points in the final quarter, helping the Spurs build a comfortable lead.

The 22-year-old finished with 32 points and should have had more after a four-point play was controversially chalked off.

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