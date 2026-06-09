NBA Finals: Wembanyama goes off in MSG as Spurs bounce back to take Game 3

Wembanyama had 32 points, eight rebounds, and six assists to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 115-111 victory on Monday night that cut the Knicks’ lead to 2-1.

San Antonio, who blew a big lead in Game 2, handed the Knicks their first loss in over a month, and potentially salvaged their season in front of a Madison Square Garden crowd that included U.S President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Advertisement

De'Aaron Fox hit the game-winner after enduring a tough series so far, as the Spurs avoided falling 3-0, which no NBA team has ever come back from.

AREA 51'S FIRST NBA FINALS WIN 👽🏰



Wemby: 32 PTS

Castle: 23 PTS



First teammates, age 22 or younger, to score 20+ PTS in an NBA Finals game! pic.twitter.com/hv50OVlSSR — NBA (@NBA) June 9, 2026

They have a chance to tie the series on Wednesday night and are guaranteed another game at home.

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points, and OG Anunoby had 28 for the Knicks, who lost for the first time since April 23 in Game 3 of their first-round series against Atlanta.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spurs walk off with their first win of these NBA Finals! https://t.co/mv48AReHlV pic.twitter.com/fUA6G8TddJ — NBA (@NBA) June 9, 2026

Wembanyama, whose turnover late in Game 2 practically cost them, bounced back in style at MSG.

He had 10 points in the final quarter, helping the Spurs build a comfortable lead.