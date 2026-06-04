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NBA Finals: Jalen Brunson stars as Knicks steal Game 1 against San Antonio

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:11 - 04 June 2026
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The New York Knicks opened the NBA Finals with a statement, erasing a 14-point second-half deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-95.
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Jalen Brunson was the catalyst with 30 points, but the defining moment came with the Knicks trailing 95-94 and 2:16 remaining.

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Victor Wembanyama had just made two free throws to put San Antonio ahead, only for Brunson to respond immediately with a corner three that put New York in front for good.

The Knicks closed the game on an 11-0 run to seal a historic win, the first time a team has beaten San Antonio in a Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Spurs had been perfect in six previous series openers.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 12 rebounds, while OG Anunoby contributed 17 as New York showed the character that has defined their playoff run.

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Wembanyama, in his finals debut, was the story for different reasons. The French phenom finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds but shot just 6 of 21 from the field, and was candid afterwards.

"I was bad tonight," he said. "It's not more complicated than that."

San Antonio, playing in front of their legends and a raucous home crowd, will have the chance to respond in Game 2 on Friday night.

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