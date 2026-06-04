NBA Finals: Jalen Brunson stars as Knicks steal Game 1 against San Antonio

The New York Knicks opened the NBA Finals with a statement, erasing a 14-point second-half deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-95.

Jalen Brunson was the catalyst with 30 points, but the defining moment came with the Knicks trailing 95-94 and 2:16 remaining.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victor Wembanyama had just made two free throws to put San Antonio ahead, only for Brunson to respond immediately with a corner three that put New York in front for good.

JALEN BRUNSON COMES THROUGH.



NEW YORK TAKES GAME 1 OF THE NBA FINALS. https://t.co/sdoQ9qo5CE pic.twitter.com/I5LZ9W5xe3 — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2026

The Knicks closed the game on an 11-0 run to seal a historic win, the first time a team has beaten San Antonio in a Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Spurs had been perfect in six previous series openers.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 12 rebounds, while OG Anunoby contributed 17 as New York showed the character that has defined their playoff run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wembanyama, in his finals debut, was the story for different reasons. The French phenom finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds but shot just 6 of 21 from the field, and was candid afterwards.

"I was bad tonight," he said. "It's not more complicated than that."