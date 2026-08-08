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‘Just the smaller details’ - Super Falcons star outlines key fixes to defensive woes

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:18 - 08 August 2026
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Super Falcons star outlines key fixes to defensive woes
Nigeria's Super Falcons, widely tipped as favourites for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, have shown uncharacteristic defensive vulnerability despite advancing to the knockout stages.
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Drawn into what was considered a manageable group with Zambia, Egypt, and tournament newcomers Malawi, the team's campaign began with a stunning 3-2 defeat to the Scorchers.

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Although the Super Falcons recovered to secure victories against Zambia and Egypt, finishing second in their group, their defensive record has raised concerns. 

The team conceded a total of five goals across three matches—three against Malawi and two against Egypt—a surprisingly high number for a squad of their calibre and experience.

Echegini identifies defensive solutions 

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As the Super Falcons prepare for a crucial quarterfinal clash against Cameroon, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Jennifer Echegini acknowledged the team's defensive shortcomings and confirmed they are working on solutions.

"I feel like the teams we have faced have all gotten better as time and years have gone along," Echegini explained to Elegbete TV.

Jennifer Echegini in action || imago
Jennifer Echegini in action || imago

"But definitely we have to look at ourselves and realise that some of the things that have happened, and some of the goals that have been scored, are quite unusual for us as a team."

"So we definitely worked on tightening the midfield, figuring out our back line, and other little stuff like that. Just the smaller details that go a long way."

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The upcoming match against the Indomitable Lionesses presents a formidable challenge. Cameroon topped their group with seven points, conceding only two goals in the process, and will enter the fixture with considerable momentum.

With predictions suggesting the first goal could be decisive, a solid defensive performance will be critical for Nigeria's chances of advancing.

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‘Just the smaller details’ - Super Falcons star outlines key fixes to defensive woes