Madugu 'seriously concerned' as Super Falcons set unwanted WAFCON record

Justine Madugu to handle Oshoala's lack of respect for her teammates and country.

Justine Madugu to handle Oshoala's lack of respect for her teammates and country.

Super Falcons coach Justin Madugu has expressed concern after Nigeria set an unwanted record during the 2026 WAFCON group stages

Nigeria’s Super Falcons may have secured their place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, but their defensive record has given head coach Justin Madugu plenty to worry about.

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The ten-time African champions have conceded five goals in three group matches, setting an unwanted record in the competition’s history.

Super Falcons struggling to keep goals out

Nigeria enter the knockout stages with the joint-worst defensive record among the eight remaining teams, alongside Malawi. More significantly, this is the first time the Super Falcons have conceded five goals during the group stage of a WAFCON tournament.

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Their defensive problems surfaced immediately in a shock 3-2 defeat to tournament debutants Malawi. Nigeria responded with a much-improved performance against Zambia, securing a 1-0 victory and keeping a clean sheet against a dangerous attack led by Barbra Banda.

However, the problems returned in their final group game. Nigeria produced a spectacular attacking display to beat Egypt 6-2, but conceding twice against a side that had scored only once in its previous two matches will concern Madugu.

The other quarter-finalists have been considerably more secure. Morocco completed the group stage without conceding, while Algeria allowed one goal. Cameroon and Ghana conceded two apiece, with Ivory Coast and South Africa shipping four.

Madugu demands defensive improvement

Madugu has admitted that Nigeria’s defensive performances have become a serious concern ahead of their quarter-final against Cameroon.

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“We have been a team that has been very solid defensively, but of recent we are conceding very unnecessary goals, which is something that is a bit worrisome,” the coach said after the Egypt victory.

The Nigerian boss also warned his players against switching off during matches and stressed the need to eliminate the mistakes responsible for the goals they have conceded.

That warning could not have come at a more important time. Nigeria face Cameroon at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Sunday, with victory sending the Super Falcons into the semi-finals and securing their place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.