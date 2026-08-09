WAFCON 2026: Super Falcons enemies - Morocco brutally knock out South Africa to claim 2027 FIFA World Cup spot

Hosts Morocco defeated South Africa 2-1 in a tense WAFCON 2026 quarter-final to qualify for the 2027 FIFA World Cup. The Atlas Lionesses survived a ferocious late siege from Banyana Banyana talisman Thembi Kgatlana to eliminate the former champions and book a blockbuster semi-final slot in Rabat.

The Shock Elimination: Former WAFCON winners South Africa are officially dumped out of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 after a ferocious 2-1 quarter-final defeat.

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The World Cup Ticket: Host nation Morocco successfully book a highly coveted spot in both the WAFCON semi-finals and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027.

The Super Falcons Advantage: The dramatic exit of Nigeria's fiercest arch-rivals blows the tournament wide open, triggering a wave of celebration among Nigerian football fans.

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The decisive WAFCON 2026 battlefield has officially claimed its biggest casualty yet, and the fallout has completely reshaped the landscape of African women's football.

Tournament hosts Morocco successfully marched into the semi-finals after grinding out a phenomenal, bad-tempered 2-1 victory over defending champions South Africa in Rabat.

The blockbuster quarter-final win serves as a massive double-payoff for the Atlas Lionesses; beyond preserving their unbeaten continental streak, it automatically guarantees their official qualification for the prestigious 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

DON'T MISS THIS TACTICAL BLUEPRINT EXPOSED: Before checking out Morocco's opening goal metrics, read how tournament debutants Cape Verde provided the ultimate playbook to destabilise the host nation.

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FULL-TIME! 🇲🇦🇿🇦



Ouzraoui and Aït El Haj seal the win for Morocco. #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/5a0yQ22pSS — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 8, 2026

Ouzraoui Ignites the Sold-Out Cauldron

Morocco initiated the high-pressure fixture with absolute offensive intensity, nearly unlocking the scoring in the 20th minute when Sanaa Mssoudy rose highest to glance a powerful header narrowly over the crossbar.

Banyana Banyana responded with an immediate counter-attack through the electric Thembi Kgatlana, who saw her instinctive effort fly harmlessly over the woodwork just sixty seconds later.

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The structural breakthrough finally arrived in the 31st minute, sending the partisan home crowd into absolute delirium.

The clinical Sakina Ouzraoui reacted with lightning-fast speed inside the penalty box, executing a sublime first-time volley to guide the ball past South African goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and register her second crucial goal of the tournament to make it 1-0 before the half-time whistle.

DON'T MISS THIS NIGERIAN OPEN-PLAY ALIENS: While Morocco seal their semi-final ticket, find out why official Opta stats prove Fulham's Alex Iwobi operates at the absolute peak of Premier League creativity.

Tactical Discipline Stifles Kgatlana's Late Fightback

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The hosts doubled their financial and tactical advantage just six minutes after the restart. Following a reckless structural foul inside the penalty area by a panicked South African rearguard, Hanane Ait El Haj stepped up with absolute ice in her veins to calmly bury a textbook penalty into the bottom corner.

Faced with a humiliating, premature exit from the competition, South Africa aggressively increased their physical tempo.

Their frantic desperation was rewarded in the 67th minute when the world-class Kgatlana showed her elite individual quality, cutting inside from the left flank before unleashing a ferocious, unstoppable strike to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

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Banyana Banyana launched a total, unyielding siege on the Moroccan box during a nerve-shredding stoppage-time block, throwing bodies forward in search of a dramatic equaliser.

However, Vilda’s defensive shield remained perfectly organised, disciplined, and compact, ruthlessly choking out clear-cut opportunities to kill off the game.

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: 🇲🇦 2-1 🇿🇦



Morocco head to the semi-finals with a win over South Africa. #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/4nLSl98grs — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 8, 2026