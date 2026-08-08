Cameroon ready to shock Nigeria as Eto vows Lionesses will ‘give everything’

Eto says the Indomitable Lionesses are ready to challenge Nigeria in Sunday's WAFCON 2026 quarter-final.

Cameroon midfielder Naomi Eto says the Indomitable Lionesses are ready to give everything when they face reigning champions Nigeria in a highly anticipated 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarter-final on Sunday.

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The West and Central African giants will battle for a place in the semi-finals at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, with a place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup also at stake.

Nigeria entered the knockout stage after recovering from a shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi with victories over Zambia and Egypt.

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Cameroon, meanwhile, topped Group D after recording two wins and a draw, maintaining an unbeaten record heading into the quarter-finals.

Cameroon respect Nigeria but fear no one

Although Nigeria are the defending champions and the most successful team in WAFCON history, Eto insists Cameroon are not approaching the encounter with fear.

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The midfielder acknowledged Nigeria's status as one of the continent's biggest women's football nations but stressed that Cameroon have their own ambitions.

“Nigeria is a very great nation in African Women’s Football and deserves all our respect. We know we are not the favourites and, in fact, we never really were in this competition. But we also know what we want to achieve,” Eto told CAFonline.

The Cameroonian midfielder said the team have worked extensively on their tactical approach and are confident in their preparations.

She added, “We have a game plan prepared by the staff and we work every day to progress, both in training and during video meetings or even in our exchanges amongst the players.”

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Eto believes the unpredictability of football gives Cameroon reason to be optimistic despite Nigeria's stronger tournament pedigree.

“We know that every match is different. Football always has surprises in store. At this stage of the competition, there will inevitably be a winner. Nigeria has great qualities, but a match is played on the pitch,” she said.

She then delivered a clear message about Cameroon's intentions.

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