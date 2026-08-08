How Jorge Messi built the GOAT's career

Lionel Messi has just lost one of the most defining characters in his life, Jorge Messi.

Jorge Messi, the devoted father, lifelong agent, and strategic mastermind behind the legendary career of Argentina captain Lionel Messi, has died at the age of 68.

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​The patriarch passed away at a medical clinic in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, on Friday, August 7, 2026, following a prolonged and courageous battle with a chronic illness.

​Jorge Messi: The architect of greatness

​Before managing the affairs of a global sports icon, Jorge worked demanding shifts as a manager in a local steel factory to support his wife, Celia Cuccittini, and their four children.

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​He recognised his son's prodigious talent almost early on, and instilled an unwavering sense of discipline and humility in the young forward as he navigated the youth ranks at Newell's Old Boys.

​The defining moment of their shared journey arrived in 2000, when Jorge famously traveled to Spain with his 13-year-old son to secure a life-changing tryout with FC Barcelona.

Lionel and Jorge Messi

​He negotiated with the Catalan executives to ensure the club covered the expensive daily hormone injection treatments required to address Lionel's physical growth deficiency.

He became his son's official agent and closest confidant, shielding the introvert from the media glare and helping him secure multiple lucrative contract offers from Barcelona to Inter Miami.

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​"I always needed my dad's approval, ever since I was a kid,” Messi said. “After every match, I'd ask him what he thought of how I played."

​Jorge Messi's passing

​Concerns over Jorge's deteriorating health initially surfaced during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, forcing the family to issue public statements confirming he was undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed issue.

​The immense emotional toll of the situation became glaringly apparent during Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria in the opening phase of the tournament.

​After scoring the first goal of his eventual match-winning hat-trick, the superstar broke down in tears on the pitch.

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​"I've had some difficult days,” Messi shared at the time. “It was something unrelated to sports."

​"I went through some difficult and complicated days."

​"I'm grateful to the delegation and all my teammates; they were always by my side and gave me the strength to get through this."

​The Argentine maestro ultimately dedicated his career to validating his father's immense sacrifices.