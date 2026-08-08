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Gianni Infantino: Under-fire FIFA president finally responds to UEFA claims about ex-girlfriend

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:17 - 08 August 2026
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FIFA president Gianni Infantino has strongly denied claims that UEFA paid off an alleged former lover while he served as the European body’s general secretary.
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A report by The Telegraph alleged that a female employee received a six-figure departure payment after an alleged relationship with Infantino, who was married at the time.

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The woman is said to have been promoted during the relationship before leaving the organisation. UEFA also reportedly covered the cost of an MBA course for her at a local business school.

Infantino lashes out at critics

UEFA confirmed a payment was made. A spokesperson said: “We are aware of the allegations and can confirm a departure payment was made to the individual in question, coupled with the payment of fees for an MBA course at a local business school.

"The payment was in line with the regulations that existed for departing staff at the time.”

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Infantino, who worked at UEFA for 16 years and served as general secretary from 2009 until he was elected FIFA president in 2016, has categorically rejected the claims.

A FIFA spokesperson told The Telegraph: “FIFA president Gianni Infantino strongly denies these allegations, and they are categorically untrue.

"Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct or violation of statutes or regulations is defamatory.

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“No employee at UEFA and FIFA has ever raised a complaint regarding Mr Infantino’s behaviour because there never was an incident where he was involved.

"All company actions related to employees, including any departure and severance packages, have always been approved by the appropriate directors in accordance with all applicable regulations.”

The allegations arrive at a highly sensitive moment for Infantino, who is already under intense pressure from UEFA and several national associations following the collapse of his controversial plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

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