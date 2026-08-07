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NFF want Infantino to step down as FIFA president

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:30 - 07 August 2026
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NFF become the first national association to demand FIFA President Gianni Infantino's resignation.
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The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) has become the first national football association to officially call for the immediate resignation of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, intensifying the growing crisis surrounding the global governing body's leadership.

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Infantino lashes out at critics

NFF President Lise Klaveness announced the federation's position on Friday, saying the organisation has completely lost confidence in Infantino's ability to lead FIFA following a series of governance controversies.

The fallout stems from FIFA's recently abandoned proposal to sell commercial stakes in the FIFA World Cup and other major tournaments to private investors through a new commercial entity.

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The plan sparked widespread opposition from football stakeholders before it was ultimately withdrawn.

NFF want Infantino to resign

Speaking to reporters, Klaveness said Infantino no longer possesses the institutional trust required to lead world football.

"He does not have the institutional trust required to lead FIFA in a stable manner in the current climate. There is no turning back for Gianni Infantino," Klaveness said.

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The decision followed a meeting of the Norwegian Football Federation's governing bodies, where members discussed the future of FIFA's leadership amid mounting criticism.

Klaveness confirmed that Norway would formally request Infantino's resignation.

"We are going to ask the FIFA president to resign now. Given the chaos we find ourselves in, he can no longer be the leader," she added.

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Norway's stance makes it the first national football federation to publicly demand Infantino's departure, potentially paving the way for other associations dissatisfied with FIFA's recent governance decisions to follow suit.

Infantino has served as FIFA president since 2016 and is currently facing one of the most challenging periods of his tenure as criticism over the governing body's leadership continues to intensify.

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