They are unserious — Man City react to Barcelona's opening bid for Rodri

Manchester City have reportedly rejected Barcelona's opening bid for Ballon d'Or winner, Rodri.

Manchester City have reportedly dismissed Barcelona's opening transfer proposal for star midfielder Rodri, viewing the Catalan club's initial approach as unserious.

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​The reigning Spanish champions recently submitted a formal €45 million bid plus add-ons to secure the 30-year-old's services before the transfer window closes.

​Rodri’s contract standoff at the Etihad

​Manchester City executives were reportedly unimpressed by the financial package, insisting that the bid is nowhere near a figure they would even consider accepting.

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​The Premier League heavyweights are reportedly open to sanctioning the midfielder's departure, but they have slapped an €80 million valuation on their prized asset.

​The situation is further complicated by Rodri's precarious contract situation, as the Spanish international has just 12 months remaining on his current deal and has refused to sign an extension.

​Real Madrid previously mounted a serious pursuit to bring the midfielder to the Santiago Bernabéu, presenting him with what his agent described as an unrefusable financial offer.

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Barcelona preparing an improved offer

​Real Madrid have subsequently withdrawn from all negotiations, leaving Barcelona with a clear path to finalise the blockbuster acquisition.

​The Blaugrana have already agreed on personal terms with the player and are expected to return to the negotiating table with an improved bid in the coming days.

Barcelona sporting director Deco || Image credit: Imago

The move to Barcelona is particularly appealing to Rodri after a summer during which he secured the 2026 FIFA World Cup title with Spain.

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