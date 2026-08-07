Advertisement

They are unserious — Man City react to Barcelona's opening bid for Rodri

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 16:11 - 07 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Manchester City have reportedly rejected Barcelona's opening bid for Ballon d'Or winner, Rodri.
Advertisement

Manchester City have reportedly dismissed Barcelona's opening transfer proposal for star midfielder Rodri, viewing the Catalan club's initial approach as unserious.

Advertisement

​The reigning Spanish champions recently submitted a formal €45 million bid plus add-ons to secure the 30-year-old's services before the transfer window closes.

​Rodri’s contract standoff at the Etihad

​Manchester City executives were reportedly unimpressed by the financial package, insisting that the bid is nowhere near a figure they would even consider accepting.

Advertisement

​The Premier League heavyweights are reportedly open to sanctioning the midfielder's departure, but they have slapped an €80 million valuation on their prized asset.

​The situation is further complicated by Rodri's precarious contract situation, as the Spanish international has just 12 months remaining on his current deal and has refused to sign an extension.

​Real Madrid previously mounted a serious pursuit to bring the midfielder to the Santiago Bernabéu, presenting him with what his agent described as an unrefusable financial offer.

​However, Rodri officially informed both Real Madrid and Manchester City that he has prioritised a transfer to Catalonia despite initially giving Los Blancos the green light.

Advertisement

Barcelona preparing an improved offer

​Real Madrid have subsequently withdrawn from all negotiations, leaving Barcelona with a clear path to finalise the blockbuster acquisition.

​The Blaugrana have already agreed on personal terms with the player and are expected to return to the negotiating table with an improved bid in the coming days.

Barcelona sporting director Deco || Image credit: Imago

The move to Barcelona is particularly appealing to Rodri after a summer during which he secured the 2026 FIFA World Cup title with Spain.

Advertisement

​The influential midfielder helped his country defeat Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final on July 19, 2026, to claim the ultimate international prize.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Data exposes a shocking Alex Iwobi reality as Arsenal complete £75m Bruno Guimaraes deal
Football
08.08.2026
Data exposes a shocking Alex Iwobi reality as Arsenal complete £75m Bruno Guimaraes deal
Nigeria international’s European nightmare deepens as bench role continues despite dumping former club for £17 million
Super Eagles
08.08.2026
Nigeria international’s European nightmare deepens as bench role continues despite dumping former club for £17 million
Yildiz ready to force Juventus' hand
Football
08.08.2026
Transfer news: Yildiz ready to force Juventus' hand and push for Arsenal move
Arsenal deal for Guimaraes hits snag
Premier League
08.08.2026
Arsenal deal for Guimaraes hits snag as Gunners delay announcment
Arsenal make move to hijack Barcola’s deal
Football
08.08.2026
Arsenal make move to hijack Barcola’s deal from Liverpool after Vinicius Jr's setback
Super Falcons star outlines key fixes to defensive woes
Super Falcons
08.08.2026
‘Just the smaller details’ - Super Falcons star outlines key fixes to defensive woes