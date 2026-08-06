Barcelona make official approach to hijack Rodri deal from Real Madrid

Barcelona have formally entered the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri despite Real Madrid's previous standing as favourites to land him.

The Catalan club have made contact with both the player’s representatives and Manchester City to explore a potential transfer.

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The Athletic reports that Barcelona have held talks with Rodri’s camp regarding the conditions of a possible deal.

The Spain international, who was named the best player at the 2026 World Cup after leading his country to the title, is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid have been the frontrunners for several weeks, with club-to-club discussions ongoing, but City have been reluctant to rush into an agreement in the hope that more clubs would join the race and drive up the fee.

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Barcelona’s interest has been sparked in part by Frenkie de Jong’s injury, which has left Hansi Flick short of midfield options.

⚡️Barcelona exploring a deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez

➕Player understood to be appealed by the project based on the fit with their footballing style & the dressing room

➕Real Madrid still there @polballus @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/RT9ZyowMFP — Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana) August 6, 2026

The club view Rodri as an ideal fit for their style of play and believe the midfielder could be open to the project, given the number of Spain teammates already at Camp Nou.

City are understood to be seeking a significant fee, with figures of around €70-75 million circulating.

While Real Madrid remain the player's preferred destination, according to several reports, Barcelona’s late approach has complicated the situation and left the final decision firmly in Rodri’s hands.

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