25/25 Haaland's latest goalscoring achievement proves he is among Premier League's greatest strikers

Erling Haaland scored against Sunderland in Manchester City's 5-3 win, meaning he has now scored against all 25 Premier League teams he has faced

Erling Haaland has added another remarkable feat to his growing collection of Premier League records after scoring against Sunderland in Manchester City’s 5-3 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

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The Norwegian has now scored against every one of the 25 Premier League opponents he has faced since arriving in England, underlining his extraordinary consistency in front of goal.

Haaland completes Premier League set

Haaland completed his personal set against Sunderland in the 81st minute, finding the net at the third attempt against the side promoted last season.

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The goal means he has scored against all 25 Premier League teams he has played during his time in England, leaving no opponent on his list without having suffered from his finishing.

West Ham have been Haaland’s biggest victims, with the striker scoring 11 goals in eight league meetings. Crystal Palace and Wolves have conceded 10 each, while Manchester United have seen him score nine times in eight appearances.

Haaland has also scored six times in eight games against Arsenal, while Fulham, Everton and Brighton have regularly found themselves on the wrong end of his goalscoring exploits.

Perhaps most remarkably, Sheffield United, Luton Town and Coventry City have all conceded to Haaland despite each facing him only once in the Premier League.

117 goals and counting for Man City

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The Sunderland goal also took Haaland to five Premier League goals this season, giving him an early lead in the Golden Boot race.

The 26-year-old has already claimed the award in three of his four Premier League campaigns with Manchester City, including his record-breaking 36-goal haul during the 2022/23 season.

His overall Premier League tally now stands at 117 goals in just 137 appearances, placing him among the competition’s highest scorers since its 1992 rebrand.

Haaland’s form has also extended beyond the league, with seven goals in seven appearances across all competitions at the start of the 2026/27 campaign.

His latest milestone comes shortly after he climbed to third on Manchester City’s all-time goalscoring list. Haaland has now scored 169 goals in 205 appearances for the club, leaving only Eric Brook’s 177 and Sergio Aguero’s record 260 ahead of him.

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