Messi equals all-time MLS record set by Gabonese legend

Lionel Messi has matched Denis Bouanga's MLS record by scoring 20 goals in three consecutive seasons following Inter Miami's 2-2 draw with San Diego FC

Lionel Messi has rewritten the MLS record books once again after reaching 20 goals for the 2026 season during Inter Miami’s 2-2 draw with San Diego FC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Argentine superstar’s latest free-kick also saw him match a feat previously achieved by LAFC’s Gabonese forward Denis Bouanga.

Messi joins Bouanga in MLS record

Messi curled home a superb free-kick during Sunday Night Soccer’s Matchday 27 clash to take his league tally to 20 goals this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The strike made the Inter Miami captain only the second player in MLS history to score at least 20 goals in three consecutive seasons.

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi has now scored 75 free-kicks in his career.



𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗘𝗘𝗣𝗘𝗥 𝗗𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗚?pic.twitter.com/WOsvHoag3i — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) September 21, 2026

The first was Bouanga, who achieved the feat between 2023 and 2025 with LAFC. Messi has now matched the Gabonese forward’s record after scoring 20 goals in 2024, 29 in 2025 and reaching 20 again with eight regular-season games still remaining in 2026.

The latest goal also extended Messi’s lead in the Golden Boot race, with the 39-year-old currently leading MLS in both goals and assists. He has 33 goal contributions this season, including 20 goals and 13 assists in 23 appearances.

Inter Miami icon reaches another milestone

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi’s latest achievement comes during another remarkable season since his arrival in Miami in July 2023. The Argentine recorded 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 regular-season appearances in 2024 before producing 29 goals and 19 assists in 28 games last season.

He has already surpassed 100 goals for Inter Miami across all competitions, reaching the landmark earlier this week during the 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup.

Messi scored his 100th goal for the Herons in that victory and followed it up with his 101st against San Diego. The iconic No. 10 is also chasing another piece of MLS history, with the opportunity to become the first player to win the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award three times.