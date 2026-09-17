Magical Messi! 39-year-old scores 100th goal for Inter Miami to land trophy

Lionel Messi continued his remarkable Inter Miami story by scoring his 100th goal for the club as the Herons defeated Cruz Azul 2-0 to lift the Campeones Cup on Wednesday night.

The 39-year-old Argentine opened the scoring in the 24th minute, rising to head home a cross from longtime teammate Luis Suárez.

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The milestone goal came in Messi’s 115th appearance across all competitions for Inter Miami and carried extra significance; Cruz Azul were the same side he scored against on his club debut in July 2023, when a stoppage-time free-kick secured a 2-1 victory.

MESSI HEADS IT IN! 😱



Leo's 100th career goal for @InterMiamiCF opens the scoring against Cruz Azul in @CampeonesCup. pic.twitter.com/M1cI6nOIhC — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 17, 2026

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Casemiro added a second goal in the 81st minute, heading in a corner delivered by Messi to seal the win.

The Brazilian midfielder has scored four goals, all headers, in his last five matches after scoring in three consecutive games against CF Montreal, Atlanta United and Chicago.

The victory gave Inter Miami another trophy three years after Messi’s arrival.