Magical Messi! 39-year-old scores 100th goal for Inter Miami to land trophy
The 39-year-old Argentine opened the scoring in the 24th minute, rising to head home a cross from longtime teammate Luis Suárez.
The milestone goal came in Messi’s 115th appearance across all competitions for Inter Miami and carried extra significance; Cruz Azul were the same side he scored against on his club debut in July 2023, when a stoppage-time free-kick secured a 2-1 victory.
MESSI HEADS IT IN! 😱— Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 17, 2026
Leo's 100th career goal for @InterMiamiCF opens the scoring against Cruz Azul in @CampeonesCup. pic.twitter.com/M1cI6nOIhC
Casemiro added a second goal in the 81st minute, heading in a corner delivered by Messi to seal the win.
The Brazilian midfielder has scored four goals, all headers, in his last five matches after scoring in three consecutive games against CF Montreal, Atlanta United and Chicago.
The victory gave Inter Miami another trophy three years after Messi’s arrival.
Miami won the Leagues Cup in 2023, the Supporters’ Shield in 2024 and MLS Cup in 2025.