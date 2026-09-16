The 42-year unwanted record that threatens to end Michael Carrick’s Man United reign after Brighton loss

Michael Carrick can start counting his days as Manchester United manager

Manchester United's latest collapse at Old Trafford has ended a remarkable 42-year record and piled even more pressure on Michael Carrick.

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United surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 against Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup, suffering a defeat that brought an extraordinary run stretching back to 1984 to an end.

United surrender historic Old Trafford record

Manchester United had not lost a home league match after leading at half-time since May 7, 1984, when Ipswich Town fought back to win 2-1 at Old Trafford.

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United led that First Division encounter 1-0 at the break after Mark Hughes scored in the 25th minute. However, Jean-Michel d'Avray and Alan Sunderland struck after half-time to complete Ipswich's comeback. More than four decades later, Brighton have produced another remarkable turnaround at Old Trafford.

Carrick's side appeared to be cruising after racing into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 10 minutes. Instead, Brighton fought their way back after the interval to claim a 3-2 victory and eliminate United from the EFL Cup.

The defeat also ended another extraordinary statistic. United had not previously lost at Old Trafford after taking a two-goal advantage for more than 50 years, since a 3-2 defeat against Tottenham in September 1976.

Carrick's pressure reaches another level

The timing could hardly be worse for Carrick, who has already endured a difficult start to the 2026/27 campaign.

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Carrick was handed a fresh contract on May 22, 2026, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2028. However, the new deal has done little to shield him from scrutiny as results continue to fall short.

The Brighton defeat will be particularly difficult to explain after United established a commanding early advantage, only to concede three times and surrender their place in the competition.

A record that survived 42 years has now disappeared, and Carrick has been left with another unwanted statistic attached to his reign.