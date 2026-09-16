Meet Ollie and Seb Fisher, the brothers aiming to become the 'first white players to represent Uganda’

Under the tutelage of former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston, the Fisher brothers could become a symbol of Ugandan football

Two teenage brothers from Scotland are hoping to make history with Uganda after being invited to train with the country's youth national teams.

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Partick Thistle youngsters Ollie and Seb Fisher are eligible through their Ugandan-born mother and are now targeting competitive international appearances.

Meet the Fisher brothers

Ollie, 18, is a goalkeeper currently with Partick Thistle, while his 16-year-old brother Seb is a striker. The pair have been training with Uganda's Under-20 and Under-17 teams respectively after receiving invitations to the country's training camps.

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Their connection to Uganda comes through their mother, Kate, who was born there, while their grandparents also lived in the country for several years after their grandfather moved there to teach.

The brothers first discovered Uganda's interest around six months ago after their father spoke to a football consultant at a game in Nigeria. They were subsequently invited to training camps in August, spending a week in Jinja in eastern Uganda.

For Ollie, the opportunity came as a surprise.

“A real mixture of emotions. I was quite shocked. I didn’t really think that this was a possibility but I was honoured to be asked to represent Uganda. I thought it was a real big opportunity,” he told the BBC

Seb had a similar reaction when he learned about the possibility.

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“I couldn’t believe it. It’s one of those things you look at and you’re shocked. You can’t believe it. Most other people couldn’t as well.”

Brothers dream of making history

Uganda Under-20 head coach Laryea Kingston has welcomed the brothers into his setup, with Seb claiming the former Hearts and Ghana midfielder told them they could become the first white players to represent Uganda.

“Coach Kingston was saying we’d be the first white boys to play for Uganda, which would be history in the making. It is very special,” Seb said.

Ollie added: “It’s never been done before, so definitely it is very special.”

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That historical claim has not been independently established, but the brothers clearly understand the significance of their potential international involvement.

They have also quickly settled into the Ugandan squads, with their teammates helping them adapt to a new environment.

“Everyone has been brilliant, welcoming, really great. The other boys have been brand new with us,” Seb said.

The brothers now have their eyes on competitive football. Ollie hopes to be involved if Uganda qualify for next year's Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, while Seb could be considered for the Under-17 squad at the November World Cup in Qatar.

For Seb, representing Uganda would also offer an important development opportunity.

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“That’s what you want as a footballer, being in an international environment. It makes you a better player and hopefully it does for the two of us, and I think it will, and benefit us very much going back to Scotland playing at Thistle.”