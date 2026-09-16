Advertisement

Nigeria crush Niger 5-0 to begin WAFU B U17 Girls’ Cup

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 21:16 - 16 September 2026
Flamingos opened their WAFU B U17 Girls’ Cup campaign with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Niger Republic in Yamoussoukro.
Advertisement

Nigeria’s Flamingos made a statement in their opening match of the WAFU B U17 Girls’ Cup, dismantling Niger Republic 5-0 in a commanding performance that showcased their title ambitions in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire.

Advertisement

The Nigerian youngsters controlled the game from start to finish, combining clinical finishing with relentless attacking football to secure all three points and announce themselves as one of the tournament’s early favourites.

Harmony Chidi sets Nigeria on course

Captain Harmony Chidi gave the Flamingos the perfect start, breaking the deadlock in the 16th minute after Nigeria’s early pressure paid off.

Advertisement

The opener lifted the team’s confidence, and they continued to dominate possession while stretching Niger Republic’s defence with quick passing and intelligent movement.

Their superiority was rewarded again when Awawu Bashiru doubled Nigeria’s advantage before halftime.

The Flamingos thought they had added a third before the break through Adegbuyi, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Advertisement

The breakthrough arrived again in the 83rd minute, when Ohunene Sunday found the back of the net to make it 3-0.

Just moments later, Mary Dunstan added a fourth goal. The rout was completed with a fifth goal late on, capping an emphatic opening-day performance.

The convincing victory gives the Flamingos early momentum as they continue their quest for WAFU B glory.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Chelsea
Football
16.09.2026
Todd Boehly leaves role as Chelsea co-owner and chairman
Man United manager Carrick || Imago
Football
16.09.2026
Carrick sinks Manchester United to 50-year low amid Antonio Conte links
The 42-year unwanted record that threatens to end Michael Carrick’s Man United reign after Brighton loss
Football
16.09.2026
The 42-year unwanted record that threatens to end Michael Carrick’s Man United reign after Brighton loss
Travis Kelce: How scammer used NFL star's money to fund lavish lifestyle
American Football
16.09.2026
Travis Kelce: How scammer used NFL star's money to fund lavish lifestyle
Meet Ollie and Seb Fisher, the brothers aiming to become the 'first white players to represent Uganda’
Football
16.09.2026
Meet Ollie and Seb Fisher, the brothers aiming to become the 'first white players to represent Uganda’
Lamine Yamal in action for Barcelona || Imago
Football
16.09.2026
How Max Dowman and Lamine Yamal are similar — Mikel Merino provides the details