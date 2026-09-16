Nigeria crush Niger 5-0 to begin WAFU B U17 Girls’ Cup

Flamingos opened their WAFU B U17 Girls’ Cup campaign with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Niger Republic in Yamoussoukro.

Nigeria’s Flamingos made a statement in their opening match of the WAFU B U17 Girls’ Cup, dismantling Niger Republic 5-0 in a commanding performance that showcased their title ambitions in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire.

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Full TIME IN COTE D’IVOIRE📍



🇳🇬 NIGERIA 5 - 0 NIGER 🇳🇪#WAFUBGirlsCup pic.twitter.com/cUE7msbWHW — The Super Falcons Show (@Superfalconshow) September 16, 2026

The Nigerian youngsters controlled the game from start to finish, combining clinical finishing with relentless attacking football to secure all three points and announce themselves as one of the tournament’s early favourites.

Harmony Chidi sets Nigeria on course

Captain Harmony Chidi gave the Flamingos the perfect start, breaking the deadlock in the 16th minute after Nigeria’s early pressure paid off.

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🔥 FULL‑TIME!

🇳🇬 Nigeria 5–0 Niger 🇳🇪

A powerful statement from the U‑17 Super Falcons, closing Day 1 with a dominant and convincing win. Strong performance, high intensity, total control. ⚽🔥#UFOAB #U17Girls #Nigeria #Niger #WomenFootball #CAF



🔥 FIN DU MATCH !

🇳🇬… pic.twitter.com/BuUqa1i7BY — CAF ZONE OUEST B (@CafZoneOuestB) September 16, 2026

The opener lifted the team’s confidence, and they continued to dominate possession while stretching Niger Republic’s defence with quick passing and intelligent movement.

Their superiority was rewarded again when Awawu Bashiru doubled Nigeria’s advantage before halftime.

The Flamingos thought they had added a third before the break through Adegbuyi, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

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The breakthrough arrived again in the 83rd minute, when Ohunene Sunday found the back of the net to make it 3-0.

Just moments later, Mary Dunstan added a fourth goal. The rout was completed with a fifth goal late on, capping an emphatic opening-day performance.