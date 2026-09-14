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U-20 Women's World Cup: Falconets ready for England battle - Hat-Trick hero Ramotalahi Kareem

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:37 - 14 September 2026
Ramotalahi Kareem celebrating after scoring. Image (Justina) X
Ramotalahi Kareem celebrating after scoring. Image (Justina) X
Falconets striker Ramotalahi Kareem says Nigeria is ready to give everything against England.
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Falconets striker Ramotalahi Kareem has sent a strong warning ahead of Nigeria's FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Round of 16 clash with England, insisting the team is ready to “give everything” for a place in the quarter-finals.

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Fresh from scoring a stunning hat-trick in Nigeria's historic 10-1 demolition of New Caledonia, the prolific forward says the Falconets are determined to carry that momentum into one of their toughest tests of the tournament.

With England standing between Nigeria and the last eight, Kareem believes Moses Aduku's side has both the confidence and hunger to continue their impressive World Cup journey.

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Hat-Trick hero leads Nigeria's charge

Kareem was one of the standout performers as the Falconets produced their biggest-ever victory at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Her three-goal display helped Nigeria secure qualification from Group F in emphatic fashion, completing a dramatic turnaround after the team's opening defeat to Spain.

The dominant victory has injected fresh belief into the squad as they prepare for the knockout rounds.

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“I'm really pleased with my hat-trick. My job is to score goals, and helping the team today made me very happy,” Kareem told FIFA.com.

The forward says the team is fully aware of the task ahead but remains determined to rise to the occasion.

“We hope to achieve great things now that we've made it through the group stage,” she said.

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Kareem emphasised that preparation and determination will be key.

She added, “We're ready for the match against England. We'll prepare as well as we possibly can because they are a strong side. We will give our all and fight to progress to the next round.”

Head coach Moses Aduku will be hoping his side can build on the confidence gained from the record-breaking win over New Caledonia as they chase another memorable run at the tournament.

The Falconets have a proud history in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, reaching the final in 2010 and 2014, and victory over England would move them one step closer to another deep run on the global stage.

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The highly anticipated Round of 16 clash will take place in Bielsko-Biała, Poland, on Thursday, September 17, with a quarter-final place at stake.

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