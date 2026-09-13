Falconets make history with record 10-1 demolition of New Caledonia to reach U-20 World Cup last 16

Nigeria's Falconets produced a record-breaking display at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Nigeria's Falconets delivered a stunning statement of intent at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, hammering New Caledonia 10-1 to seal qualification for the Round of 16 in spectacular fashion.

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The emphatic victory became Nigeria's biggest-ever win in the history of the U-20 Women's World Cup, as the Falconets finished second in Group F and marched confidently into the knockout stage.

Nigeria finish the group stage with a victory. 🇳🇬#U20WWC — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) September 13, 2026

After entering the final group match under pressure to improve their goal difference, Moses Aduku's side responded with an unforgettable attacking masterclass, scoring 10 goals and producing one of the greatest performances in the team's history.

Falconets race into four-goal lead

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Nigeria wasted little time asserting their dominance at the Stadion Miejski ŁKS Łódź, overwhelming New Caledonia from the opening whistle.

The breakthrough arrived in the 17th minute, when Ramotalahi Kareem calmly converted from the penalty spot to give the Falconets a deserved lead.

Just two minutes later, Rebecca Adegbemile doubled Nigeria's advantage, before Janet Seimeyeha Akekoromowei added a third in the 23rd minute.

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Kareem then grabbed her second goal of the afternoon to make it 4-0 before the half-hour mark, effectively putting the contest beyond New Caledonia's reach.

Second-half goal festival

The Falconets returned after the break with the same relentless intensity.

Winner Onajite David extended the lead to 5-0 in the 60th minute, before Kareem completed a superb hat-trick four minutes later.

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Nigeria's attacking avalanche continued as Tosin Rafiu joined the scoresheet in the 70th minute, while Adegbemile struck again four minutes later to complete her brace.

David then took centre stage, scoring twice more in the 75th and 94th minutes to seal her own hat-trick and cap an extraordinary team display.

Despite being thoroughly outplayed, New Caledonia managed a late consolation goal through Joceline Kourevi in the 89th minute.

However, the goal did little to change the story of a match dominated from start to finish by the Falconets.

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The Round of 16 awaits Nigeria! 👊🇳🇬#U20WWC pic.twitter.com/FZ2jMesdm8 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) September 13, 2026