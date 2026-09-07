Falconets lose to Spain in 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup opener

Goals from Marisa García and Alba Cerrato secured victory for Spain, leaving Moses Aduku's side needing a positive result against China PR.

Nigeria's Falconets suffered a disappointing start to their 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup campaign after a 2-0 defeat to Spain in Poland, leaving Moses Aduku's side with little margin for error in Group F.

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Falconets struggled to match Spain's intensity at the Stadion Sosnowiec, where the former world champions controlled much of the game and capitalised on key moments to claim all three points.

Spain strike early to take control

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Spain wasted little time imposing themselves on the game. Their pressure paid off in the 13th minute when Marisa García found space inside Nigeria's defence and calmly finished to hand the Europeans an early advantage.

The Falconets struggled to establish rhythm after conceding, with Spain dominating possession and dictating the tempo for most of the opening half.

Although Nigeria managed to keep the deficit at one goal heading into the break, clear-cut scoring opportunities remained scarce for Moses Aduku's side.

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The Falconets emerged after halftime looking to find a way back into the contest, but Spain continued to look the more dangerous side.

The decisive moment arrived in the 72nd minute, when Alba Cerrato doubled Spain's lead with a composed finish that effectively ended Nigeria's hopes of rescuing a result.

Aduku's confidence meets tough reality

Before the tournament opener, head coach Moses Aduku had spoken confidently about Nigeria's ambitions, insisting his players would approach the encounter with a winning mentality.

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“We are looking forward to the match against Spain with high expectations. We are ready and set to go,” Aduku had said before kick-off.

The defeat raises the stakes for Nigeria's next fixture. The Falconets will face China PR on September 10, knowing another loss could leave their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds hanging by a thread.