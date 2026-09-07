How Chelsea failed to land 'Next Lampard'

Chelsea had the opportunity to sign a player who experts have compared directly to club legend Frank Lampard.

Barcelona midfielder Fermín López has drawn comparisons to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard after developing into one of Europe's most prolific goalscoring midfielders.

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The London club pursued the 23-year-old during the 2025 summer transfer window but ultimately failed to meet Barcelona's valuation, allowing him to establish himself as an indispensable asset in LALIGA.

Lampard similarities

Speaking on talkSPORT's Trans Europe Express, European football journalist Andy Brassell highlighted López's elite offensive movement, specifically drawing parallels to Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer.

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Fellow journalist Kevin Hatchard supported the assessment, emphasising that the Spanish international's current trajectory places him among the elite tier of European midfielders.

"He does that Lampard thing of getting into the box late," Brassell explained. "If you think of all those other players that can do that, and have been able to do that over the years, he's got superior technical ability to any of them."

Hatchard added: "He's just a phenomenal footballer and really underrated. I think if you ask most people to name a load of Barcelona stars, he wouldn't be that high on that list. But I think he's getting better and better all the time, and he's a player that I think... not Lamine levels, but I think he's a top, top player."

Chelsea’s €50 million hesitation

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The stylistic comparisons highlight a significant missed opportunity for the Chelsea sporting directorate during the 2025 summer market.

At the time, Barcelona were navigating well-documented financial constraints and were potentially open to selling players to balance their accounts. Chelsea tested the Catalan board with a reported €40 million initial offer and signalled a willingness to go up to €50 million for the academy graduate.

However, Barcelona executives valued the midfielder closer to €70 million and outright refused to sanction a sale unless López formally requested a transfer, which he declined to do.

Fermin’s elite offensive output

Since remaining at the Camp Nou, López has evolved from a sellable asset into a fundamental piece of Barcelona's attacking machinery.

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His offensive output over the 2025/26 campaign is out of question. He registered 13 goals and 16 assists across 45 appearances in all competitions, leading all midfielders in Europe's top five leagues with 29 direct goal contributions.