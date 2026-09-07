CAF Champions League: Nigerian coach reveals what NPFL champions must do to eliminate AS Sobemap

Rangers International headed into the second leg of the CAF Champions League with a 1-1 draw at home.

Former Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo believes the Nigeria Premier Football League champions, Rangers International, have what it takes to secure a positive result against AS Sobemap and advance in the CAF Champions League.

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Full-time: Rangers International 1-1 AS Sobemap FC. 🔴⚪️

It ends even in Abeokuta. All to play for in the return leg. pic.twitter.com/zqUeeBdSBt — Rangers International FC (@Rangers_Intl) September 6, 2026

The Nigerian champions were held to a 1-1 draw by the Benin Republic outfit in the first leg of their first-round tie in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Watch the full 3-minute highlights now on our YouTube channel!🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/I3Tj4Bf9jr — Rangers International FC (@Rangers_Intl) September 7, 2026

Amoo urges Rangers to stay focused

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Speaking with Completesports.com, Amoo praised Rangers for their overall performance in the first leg and believes the result leaves them with a realistic chance of progressing.

“I am impressed with the performance of Rangers International against AS Sobemap, despite the fact that the tie ended 1-1,” Amoo said.

The former Shooting Stars tactician stressed that avoiding defeat at home means Rangers remain firmly in contention ahead of the decisive second leg.

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“What is more important is that the team avoided defeat at home and can still progress to the next round if they remain positive,” he added.

Amoo, however, warned the Nigerian champions that they cannot afford to waste their opportunities when the two sides meet again.

“In the second leg, Rangers must maintain a high level of concentration and convert every goal-scoring chance that comes their way,” he said.