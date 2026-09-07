The Big Boys Are Shaking - How underdogs Doma United & Barau FC stunned NPFL to rule Nigeria

Newly promoted upstarts Doma United and highly ambitious Barau FC have launched an absolute raid on the top flight, leaving the country's decorated elite completely in the dust.

Flawless Leaders: Doma United sit entirely alone at the apex of the NPFL table, boasting a perfect six points from two matches with an immaculate defensive record.

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The Ambitious Chase: Nipping right at their heels are Barau FC, who occupy second place with four points to signal their intense intent to secure a CAF continental spot.

Elite Powerhouse Crisis: Historic giants like Enyimba, reigning champions Enugu Rangers, and Rivers United are nowhere near the top flight's summit as the hungry underdogs weaponise early fitness.

A Quiet Revolution Shatters the Status Quo of Nigerian Football

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There is an unprecedented, quiet revolution happening at the absolute summit of Nigerian football, and the country's traditional heavyweights are nowhere to be seen.

If you had predicted that Doma United and Barau FC would comfortably occupy the top two spots after the opening rounds of the new NPFL campaign, you would have been laughed completely out of the press room.

Doma United celebrate.

Yet, after the opening two weeks of frantic top-flight action, the history books have been thrown entirely out of the window.

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For years, the narrative of the local league has been heavily dominated by state-government financial muscle and historical prestige, but these hungry underdogs have weaponised their supreme early-season fitness and brilliant tactical discipline to completely stun the nation.

Sadiq Ololade Rilwan scored the winner against Inter Lagos to make it two goals in two games for the new Tiger. pic.twitter.com/9OqWzugnFG — Doma United FC, Gombe 🐅 (@domaunitedfc) September 6, 2026

Doma United Stand Untouchable with an Immaculate Gombe Fortress

Doma currently stand entirely alone at the apex of the table, boasting a flawless six points from two matches and an immaculate defensive line that has yet to concede a single goal.

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The Gombe-based outfit has launched its campaign by taking maximum points off their fellow newly-promoted rivals from Lagos.

Doma United

They kick-started their dream run by systematically dismantling Sporting Lagos in front of a raucous home crowd in Gombe, before travelling down south to secure a gritty away victory against Inter Lagos.

This defensive stability has transformed them into the most efficient team in the division, proving that top-tier status means absolutely nothing if you cannot deliver when the referee blows the whistle.

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Barau FC Paint Owerri Red to Keep the Continental Dream Alive

Nipping right at their heels is the equally ambitious Barau FC, sitting comfortably in second place with four points to match their vocal resolve of qualifying for a CAF continental competition by the end of the season.

They recently went, saw, and conquered a hostile atmosphere in Owerri, returning home with a hard-fought share of the spoils against Kun Khalifat following a tactical, goalless affair.

Barau FC in Owerri.

While the "elite" clubs like Enyimba, still desperately trying to find their footing and tactical identity, Enugu Rangers, and Rivers United, who were in the continent, the league's new pacesetters are thriving on their outsider status.

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