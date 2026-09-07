Ole Markets Review: Why I Stopped Calling Myself a Bettor

Football fans across Nigeria are taking up prediction market trading this season, and a good number of them have settled on Ole Markets.

One question comes up more than any other. What is Ole Markets? I have been trading on it since the opening weekend, so this is an honest account of it.

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I will admit it can look intimidating from the outside. You might assume you need to understand crypto and a pile of market jargon before you can place a trade. Both of those are myths.

Ole Markets has simplified the whole thing and made it usable by any sports fan, and there is enough on offer here that it is worth pushing past whatever is holding you back.

This review is for you if you have ever:

Felt that your winnings sit well below the level of your football knowledge.

Watched your stake get cut because you were winning too often.

Hit a withdrawal cap that released your winnings in tranches over days, so that while you waited for the rest of it you handed the money back to the house on markets you would never normally touch.

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I will cover what Ole Markets offers, how to get started, how it differs from a traditional betting platform, and why I now think of myself as a trader.

Overview

Type: Prediction market

Coverage: Sports and crypto

Payment methods: Naira bank transfer, and crypto wallet transfers in USDC on Polygon

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How to register on Ole Markets

Registration takes about a minute.

Click Sign up in the top right corner of olemarkets.com. Choose email or Google account. Enter the OTP sent to the email address you provided.

A trading account is created automatically at that point. You can then go into your profile and fill in the rest, including first name, last name, phone number and alias. Traders must be 18 or older to take part.

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Funding your trading wallet

There are two ways to put money into a trading wallet.

Naira bank transfer. This takes under five minutes.

Click Fund with Naira and enter the amount you want to add. Check the widget that appears, which shows the conversion rate and the USDC you will receive for that naira amount, then accept it. Enter your email address. Complete the one-time KYC verification, which asks for your NIN, your BVN and a selfie. It runs to completion in the background and you get a notification when it passes. Transfer to the account details you are given, from a naira bank account in the same name as your verified KYC profile.

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Your trading wallet is credited in USDC as soon as the transfer lands, and you are ready to trade. The KYC step happens once, so every deposit after that starts at step one and ends at step five in under a minute.

Crypto wallet. If you already have an external crypto wallet, send tokens straight to your Ole Markets trading wallet address and it usually clears in about thirty seconds.

USDC is the recommended token because it avoids slippage, though the wallet accepts popular tokens across the popular networks and bridges them automatically.

How to trade

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Once your wallet holds USDC, you are trading with the world. There are over forty thousand markets live at any one time, which is a lot of room to express a view.

Trading is peer-to-peer, so your entry and exit prices come from other traders, and the house is out of the picture along with the margin it would have added and the risk it would have been managing against you.

Markets are usually framed as a yes-or-no question, for example, "Will Arsenal win the 2026/2027 Premier League?", with a price attached to each side.

You can choose how markets are displayed.

Market card style. Markets appear as cards in a grid, and each card shows the event, the competition, the category, the outcome type, the prices and the liquidity at a glance.

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Fixture style. Markets appear as a traditional fixture list, which will feel familiar if you have come from a betting app.

You can also choose your price format, with decimal odds, percentages, cents, fractional odds and American odds all available.

When you open a market, you decide whether to buy Yes or No, either at the market price or at a price you consider fair. That gives you two order types.

Market order . It goes to the order book and fills against the available prices until it is fully matched.

Limit order. It sits in the order book at the price you set and fills when the market comes to you.

Portfolio

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Once a buy is complete, the tokens you bought appear as a position in your portfolio.

Say you buy Manchester City to beat Bournemouth at 60%, which is 60c or odds of 1.67, with ₦100,000. While the price sits still, your position is worth ₦100,000.

Manchester City then take the lead, and the position is revalued at the new price. At 85%, or 85c, or 1.18, that ₦100,000 is now worth ₦142,000, and your position shows as up 42%. That ₦42,000 is unrealised profit.

From what I have seen, plenty of sharp traders take the money at exactly that point, and all it takes is selling the position to another trader in the market. This is one of the real differences between Ole Markets and a betting platform. You choose your exit price and wait for the market to come to it.

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A sportsbook works the other way round. It decides your cash out price, and it will revise that number three times while you are trying to accept it, with nothing having changed in the match. A free kick, a corner or a penalty will freeze the cash out entirely.

On Ole Markets, the market stays open and you can exit a position at any point in the game.

Combos

Ole Markets now offers combos, which work along the lines of an accumulator. You build your own combination from the pool of available markets.

Withdrawal

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Withdrawing your capital and your profit is a clean process, and the important part is that Ole Markets runs no daily withdrawal limit. You take out everything you win, and Ole Markets is the first platform in Nigeria to genuinely offer that.

There are two routes out.

To an external crypto wallet, which lands in seconds. To your naira bank account, which takes around two minutes.

Competitive pricing

Prices are considerably better than the odds you get on a traditional betting platform. A book builds its margin into the odds before you ever see them, and that margin is the difference between the true chance of an outcome and the price you are offered on it.

On Ole Markets, the price is set purely by supply and demand between traders, so the number on your screen is the number the market has agreed on.

Ole Markets against a traditional betting platform

Every difference below comes from one question, which is who is on the other side of your position.

On a sportsbook, the answer is the house. Your win is its loss, so everything it builds is there to protect its own book. The margin goes into the odds before you see them, the cash out price is set by the house and revised whenever holding it stops being attractive, the market suspends at exactly the moments when the price is about to move, stake limits come down on accounts that keep winning, and withdrawals are released in tranches.

A book behaves this way because it is managing its own risk, and it is entitled to.

On Ole Markets the answer is another fan who wants the position you are leaving. The platform earns a fee on the matched trade whichever way the game goes, so your winning takes nothing away from it. That one fact explains every row below.

Ole Markets Traditional betting platforms THE PRICE Who sets it Other traders, through supply and demand The house, with its margin already inside the odds What the platform earns A fee on matched trades, whoever wins The margin, and whatever you lose CONTROL OF YOUR POSITION Getting out Sell whenever you want, at the market price or one you set yourself Accept the cash-out figure offered, when it is offered Penalties, corners & VAR checks The market keeps trading Cash out is frozen Taking part of it off Sell half and leave the rest running One button on the whole slip HOW A WINNER IS TREATED Winning consistently Your stake stays where you set it Stake limits get trimmed Withdrawals Everything, on the same day Daily caps, released in tranches

The practical result is that the platform and I now want the same thing, which is a market with enough people in it to price a match properly. That alignment is the part I did not expect to notice as much as I have.

Customer support

The team is reachable around the clock through live chat, Telegram, email and WhatsApp, as well as through the platform's social media accounts.

What actually changed for me

My experience on Ole Markets has been transformative, and the reason is that I now think like a trader as well as a fan. That shift matters when you consider how much football knowledge you have been carrying and how little a traditional betting platform was ever going to pay you for it.

The difference between a bettor and a trader shows up in what you actually do on a Saturday.

A bet gives you one decision when you place it, and one more later, which is whether to take the cash-out number the book chooses to show you at that moment. A position hands you the price itself, so the decisions keep arriving.

You add to it when the game confirms what you thought; you trim it when the match turns; you can name the level you want to leave at and wait for the market to reach it, and you can take the whole thing off and go and do something else with your evening.

The other half of it is what you get paid for. A bettor is paid for being right at the final whistle. A trader is paid for being right early, because the price starts moving the moment the rest of the market works out what you already knew, and being early is something you can now sell.

The feature that captures it best arrived two weeks ago. It is an annotated price chart that lays out the key events in a live game and shows what each one did to the price of the main outcomes. A team taking the lead can double their winning price, and a red card can lift the opponent's winning price by as much as 50%.

Once you start watching a match through price movement, the whole thing opens up. You stop being locked into riding a ticket to the final whistle and hoping, because you can sell a position you no longer believe in and buy the one you have become convinced about.

Trust factor

You can trust Ole Markets. Every matched trade has settled, my withdrawals have gone through, my stakes have stayed where I set them, and the platform has stayed up throughout.

Liquidity is usually the weak point on a peer-to-peer platform, and this is where Ole Markets has surprised me most. Depth runs into $5m on Premier League games, which is deep enough that somebody is always there to take the other side of your trade, whether they are in Nigeria or anywhere else.

That global reach is the reason the platform settles in USDC, since it gives traders everywhere a common currency to work in.

I am also a fan of the glass design on the trading slip, which is genuinely sleek.

Bonuses

Loyalty bonus. Ole Markets rewards traders for hitting milestones, including your fiftieth and hundredth trade, and trading volume equivalent to $10k, $50k, and $100k. Terms and conditions apply.

What is coming that has me interested

Trading competitions. Matchday competitions are launching soon, with cash prizes for the best profit margins on selected games.

Prop trading. Ole Markets is assembling the first cohort of its prop trading programme, recruiting the sharpest sports traders to trade the firm's own capital. Spots are limited and selection is based on your performance and your discipline on the platform, so the way in is to trade.

Innovative markets. New market types are being built to reward prediction accuracy. I suspect I speak for a lot of fans when I say we are right far more often than we are wrong, and there ought to be markets that pay for that.