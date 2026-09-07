A Star Is Born! - Moyes hails 20-year-old Nigeria Super Eagles-eligible winger who destroyed Man United

Everton manager David Moyes has showered intense praise on 20-year-old Anglo-Nigerian sensation Tyrique George following his rescue act against Manchester United. The youngster walked away with the Man of the Match award after scoring a world-class equaliser to ignite a chaotic 2-2 draw at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Stunner: Tyrique George completely stole the show in Matchweek 3, cutting inside to launch a spectacular strike into the top corner of the near post.

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Moyes' Verdict: David Moyes publically lauded the versatile young forward, highlighting his rapid development and ability to dominate on both the left and right wings.

Stoppage-Time Chaos: George's heroics set the stage for an absolute finale, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles hammering home a 96th-minute volley to rescue a point for Everton.

Dickinson Stadium Explodes into Pure Anarchy

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The Premier League has unearthed its latest box-office superstar, and he is a monster eligible to wear the green and white of Nigeria's Super Eagles.

Everton and Manchester United locked horns in an absolute classic at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, fighting to a dramatic 2-2 draw that will be remembered for its sheer late-game insanity.

After a thoroughly quiet first half where Bruno Fernandes rattled the crossbar for United, the fixture completely caught fire after the interval.

Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring for the visitors in the 47th minute before Everton's 20-year-old sensation Tyrique George stepped onto the pitch to completely alter the destiny of the match, leaving David Moyes thoroughly amazed by his raw ceiling.

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George fires us level with a screamer! 🙌



Hackney plays the pass and Tyrique lets fly with a fierce drive into the top corner at the near post. Game on in the closing stages – COYB!!!



[1-1] #EVEMUN https://t.co/xuHUGlMVzC pic.twitter.com/ZAW7k8TrYV — Everton (@Everton) September 6, 2026

David Moyes Drops a Massive Reality Check on the League

In the 83rd minute, with Everton trailing and looking thoroughly starved of inspiration, George produced a moment of absolute footballing magic.

Taking a precise pass from substitute Hayden Hackney, the young winger unleashed a spectacular, physics-defying strike that flew past United goalkeeper Senne Lammens directly into the very top corner of his near post.

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The breathtaking equaliser earned George the official Man of the Match award and forced Moyes to praise his rapid adaptation to top-flight football.

“Tyrique scored a great goal as well, he’s done very well, both on the left and the right," Moyes stated in his post-match brief. "Let’s hope that he picks it up, he’s still a young boy learning his trade in the Premier League.”

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A Stoppage-Time Thriller for the Ages

George’s world-class equaliser was just the catalyst for a grandstand finale. Manchester United thought they had snatched all three points in the 88th minute when Benjamin Sesko rose highest to head home a precise Luke Shaw cross, putting the Red Devils up 2-1.

However, Moyes' never-say-die Toffees fought until the absolute last breath. In the 96th minute of deep stoppage time, Ainsley Maitland-Niles met a loose ball with a thunderous, long-range first-time volley that nearly tore the roof off the net to pull Everton level at the death.