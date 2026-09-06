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Everton vs Man United: Ex-Arsenal star shocks Red Devils with late stunner to steal point for Toffees

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 16:04 - 06 September 2026
The Red Devils were stunned by a late equaliser against Everton
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Manchester United were seconds from all three points against Everton before ex-Arsenal man Ainsley Maitland-Niles struck deep in added time to secure a 2-2 draw for the Tofees at home.

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The Red Devils twice took the lead through Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, but were pegged back on each occasion by Tyrick George and then Maitland-Niles.

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