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Everton vs Man United: Ex-Arsenal star shocks Red Devils with late stunner to steal point for Toffees
The Red Devils were stunned by a late equaliser against Everton
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Manchester United were seconds from all three points against Everton before ex-Arsenal man Ainsley Maitland-Niles struck deep in added time to secure a 2-2 draw for the Tofees at home.
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The Red Devils twice took the lead through Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, but were pegged back on each occasion by Tyrick George and then Maitland-Niles.
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