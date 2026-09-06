Expose That Fraud - Cristiano Ronaldo accused of cheating after derby defeat against Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad have triggered absolute social media chaos after brutally mocking Cristiano Ronaldo following Al-Nassr’s 2-1 derby defeat in Jeddah. The hosts took to their official channels to playfully accuse the 41-year-old superstar of "cheating" after he was caught on camera trying to intercept an opposition tactical note.

Tactical Espionage: Cristiano Ronaldo went viral after cheekily trying to read a tactical instruction paper handed to Al-Ittihad defender Danilo Pereira mid-game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Official Club Trolling: Following their 2-1 victory, Al-Ittihad escalated the viral moment by posting a picture of the incident with the ruthless caption: "Cheating and still losing!"

Title Race Slip: The bitter defeat sees Al-Nassr relinquish their grip at the top of the table, dropping to second place behind league leaders Al-Hilal.

Al-Ittihad vs Al Nassr: Ronaldo caged

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Saudi Pro League title race has officially spilled over into absolute, unfiltered social media warfare.

A blockbuster clash in Jeddah saw Al-Ittihad secure a massive 2-1 victory over rivals Al-Nassr, but the actual football has completely been eclipsed by a viral post-match trolling campaign targeting Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese icon played the full 90 minutes in the frustrating defeat but found himself at the centre of intense digital mockery after Al-Ittihad's official media team chose to violently "cook" the superstar over a hilarious mid-game incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The drama unfolded during a tense sequence in the match when the Al-Ittihad coaching staff passed a tactical cheat sheet onto the pitch to defender Danilo Pereira.

Spotting an opportunity for some casual espionage, a desperate Ronaldo cheekily sneaked up behind Pereira, hilariously stretching his neck to read the private instructions.

On the pitch, the cheeky competitive edge didn't pay off; a clinical brace from Al-Ittihad's George Ilenikhena completely cancelled out Angelo Gabriel's lonely strike for Al-Nassr, condemnation sending the visitors crashing down to second place in the standings behind Al-Hilal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Refusing to let the moment slide, Al-Ittihad's media team escalated the banter by uploading a crystal-clear image of the interception attempt with a savage caption that read: “Cheating and still losing!”

LMAO RONALDO WAS READING DANILO'S INSTRUCTIONS FROM HIS MANAGER 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QJSy6BH6F9 — fan (@NoodleHairCR7) September 5, 2026

The tweet instantly broke the football internet, leaving fans stunned at the club's administrative boldness.

"I had to check if it's their official page," one bewildered supporter commented, while rival fans immediately seized the opportunity to unleash heavy vitriol on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Cook this fraudstar with his fans," an observer laughed, as another aggressively demanded: "Expose that fraud... No penalty, no party."