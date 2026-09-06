‘That Is Not Luck’ - Premier League and football fans unite to celebrate Alex Iwobi’s historic century milestone against Eagles

The Premier League and football fans worldwide have united to celebrate Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi after he etched his name into footballing immortality during Fulham's London derby against Crystal Palace. The 30-year-old officially became only the fifth player in the history of the competition to notch a century of appearances for three different clubs.

Historic Century: Alex Iwobi reached exactly 100 appearances for Fulham, adding to his 100 games for Arsenal and 123 for Everton to join an ultra-elite Premier League club.

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Official League Praise: The Premier League's official channels led the tributes with a tailored post hailing the Nigerian international’s incredible consistency across his top-flight career.

Bitter-Sweet Derby: While the individual milestone cemented Iwobi’s legacy, the celebrations were slightly muted as Fulham once again failed to shatter their brutal hoodoo against Crystal Palace.

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Alex Iwobi has officially silenced the critics for good, earning a standing ovation from the highest authorities in English football.

Iwobi joins elite Premier League group

The 30-year-old Nigerian international stepped onto the Craven Cottage turf for Fulham’s intense London derby clash against Crystal Palace this weekend, marking his 100th competitive appearance for the Cottagers.

By crossing that threshold, Iwobi achieved a staggering feat that only four other players have ever managed since the league’s inception in 1992.

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Iwobi is a legend.

He has now logged 100+ appearances for three different clubs, Arsenal (100), Everton (123), and Fulham (100), solidifying his reputation as one of the most reliable and enduring modern figures in English football history.

READ ALSO: Devastating Blow for Eric Chelle as Super Eagles Talisman Victor Osimhen Limps Off Injured After Blistering Sixth Goal for Galatasaray

Iwobi is the latest centurion in the Premier League at Fulham.

Taking to social media to lead the global celebration, the league posted an official graphic captioned: “A century. And again. And again. @FulhamFC's Alex Iwobi becomes the 5th player to make 100+ appearances for 3 different clubs 💯.”

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The post instantly went viral, prompting an outpouring of respect from pundits and rival fans who have frequently undervalued the midfielder's immense structural utility over the past decade.

A century. And again. And again. @FulhamFC's Alex Iwobi becomes the 5th player to make 100+ appearances for 3 different clubs 💯 pic.twitter.com/wvEHSaKIM9 — Premier League (@premierleague) September 5, 2026

The digital football community quickly began debating Iwobi's legacy, with many pointing out that his longevity is a testament to pure elite professionalism rather than fortune.

"People still sleep on Iwobi. 100 at Arsenal, 123 at Everton, 100 at Fulham. That is not luck," one supporter argued fiercely on the timeline.

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Iwobi in action for Nigeria || Imago

Another fan chimed in, highlighting his versatility: "Left Arsenal with 100. Left Everton with 123. Now Fulham has 100. That’s not falling off. That’s staying useful."

While a cheeky fan joked that "loyalty appears optional" given his travels, others backed him to hunt down the ultimate appearance records.

Alex Iwobi before the game against Chelsea.

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"James Milner should watch his back, Iwobi is coming to take the accolade of the most capped EPL player," an optimistic supporter beamed, while others paused to praise foundational legend Gareth Barry’s numbers.