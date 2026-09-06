‘Cheating and still losing!’ – Cristiano Ronaldo brutally mocked by Al Ittihad after SPL defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating night as Al Nassr suffered their first Saudi Pro League defeat of the season, but the result was followed by an even sharper jab from Al Ittihad.
The Jeddah club mocked Ronaldo and his teammates online after accusing the Saudi champions of trying to gain an unfair advantage during their 2-1 victory.
Ronaldo unable to rescue Al Nassr
The honeymoon period for Ange Postecoglou at Al Nassr came crashing to an end as his side were beaten by an impressive Al Ittihad outfit on Saturday.
Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes but could not prevent Al Nassr from falling three points behind league leaders Al Hilal.
George Ilenikhena put Al Ittihad ahead after only four minutes, heading home from close range before doubling the advantage in spectacular fashion.
The striker initially thought he had scored again after racing through and finding the net, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. He responded almost immediately, collecting Houssem Aouar’s pass before lifting a superb finish over the goalkeeper in the 22nd minute.
Al Nassr pulled one back before half-time when Angelo Gabriel followed up after Predrag Rajkovic had denied João Félix, but the Serbian goalkeeper produced an outstanding second-half display to preserve Ittihad’s lead.
‘Cheating and still losing’
After the final whistle, Al Ittihad appeared to turn the knife with a brutal post on X captioned, “Cheating and still losing!”
The comment referred to an incident involving Ronaldo, who appeared to attempt to look at written tactical instructions being passed to the Al Ittihad players during the match.
The Portuguese superstar and Al Nassr were also subjected to complaints from Ittihad supporters over their goal, with many arguing that Angelo Gabriel’s effort should have been ruled out for offside.
Cheating and still losing! 🔥🤷🏻♂️#Alittihad_Alnassr pic.twitter.com/58nU2o0EhG— Al-Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) September 5, 2026
Ultimately, however, the controversy could not change the result. Al Ittihad secured a statement victory, Al Nassr suffered their first defeat under Postecoglou and Al Hilal moved to the top of the table.
For Ronaldo, it was a night when even his 90-minute presence could not save Al Nassr from defeat — and Al Ittihad made sure to have the final word.