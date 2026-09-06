‘Xabi Alonso is better than Mikel Arteta’ – Super Eagles legend declares ahead of Chelsea vs Arsenal clash

According to the Super Eagles legend, Chelsea's Xabi Alonso is a better manager than Arsenal's Mikel Arteta

John Obi Mikel has boldly backed Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso as the better manager ahead of the Blues’ Premier League showdown with Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.

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The Super Eagles legend also believes Alonso has the tools to transform Chelsea into genuine title contenders this season.

Mikel picks Alonso over Arteta

Speaking on AFTV ahead of Sunday’s clash, Mikel was asked to choose between the two managers and did not hesitate with his answer.

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“Do I think Xabi Alonso is a better manager than Mikel Arteta? I think so,” Mikel said.

The former Chelsea midfielder is clearly impressed by what he has seen from Alonso since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, particularly the attacking identity he is beginning to introduce.

"I think Xabi Alonso is a BETTER manager than Mikel Arteta."



- John Mikel Obi pic.twitter.com/N1hxXirLCI — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) September 5, 2026

“We have a new manager, a new style of play. I like Xabi Alonso. I think we will see a new Chelsea, the way we want to play front-foot football, attacking football. The way we’ve played the last two games, you can tell there’s something we’re cooking,” he said.

Mikel, however, identified Chelsea’s defensive vulnerability as an area Alonso must address, saying, “Attacking-wise, we’re good. The problem sometimes is defending, we give goals away. We have to make sure that we start to defend, just like you guys [Arsenal] do,” Mikel added.

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‘We have a really solid team’ - Mikel confident of Chelsea success

The Nigerian believes Chelsea have enough attacking quality to compete, pointing to Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Joao Pedro and Moisés Caicedo as key components of Alonso’s squad.

“When you watch Chelsea play right now, there’s something there. Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Joao Pedro and Caicedo when he comes back.

“We have a really solid team. I think we will be there come the end of the season, we just need to find the right formula that works for us, and I think Xabi Alonso is that guy to get us there.”

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Arteta has enjoyed a long-term rebuild at Arsenal, transforming the club into regular title challengers and winning the FA Cup and a first Premier League title in 22 years.

Alonso, meanwhile, made an explosive impact at Bayer Leverkusen by guiding them to an unbeaten Bundesliga title and domestic double, although his subsequent spell at Real Madrid ended prematurely.