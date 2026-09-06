Lionel Messi immortalised in Miss World pageant after glowing international career

Argentina legend Lionel Messi was honoured in the most unlikely of places

Lionel Messi’s influence has stretched far beyond football, with the Argentina legend recently receiving a remarkable tribute on one of the world’s biggest pageant stages.

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His iconic career was woven into fashion at the Miss World final in Vietnam, just as the legendary No. 10 brought his international journey to an emotional close.

Messi’s career takes centre stage at Miss World

At the Miss World final in Nha Trang, Vietnam, Miss World Argentina Alina Luz Akselrad stunned viewers during the Americas presentation in a custom blue-and-white gown designed by Aurelio Martínez.

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The striking outfit featured a collage celebrating defining moments from Messi’s extraordinary career, blending Argentina’s famous colours with its greatest football icon.

Argentina en la final de Miss Mundo ayer en Vietnam, con un vestido de Messi



No sé que opinar. Estoy confundida pic.twitter.com/T3uFPZbqSr — Lᴀᴜ del interior🇦🇷 (@laudelinterior_) September 5, 2026

The tribute quickly generated global attention, providing a fitting reminder of Messi’s cultural significance as he entered the final chapter of his Argentina career.

Akselrad also used her platform beyond the runway, advancing deep into the competition while seeking support for her children’s rights foundation, Sanando el Mundo.

Messi closes Argentina chapter but keeps shining

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On August 31, 2026, Messi officially announced his retirement from the Argentina national team at the age of 39. His decision followed a dramatic summer that ended with Argentina suffering a narrow 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium.

Despite missing out on consecutive World Cup titles, Messi produced another remarkable tournament, finishing with eight goals and four assists. He leaves La Albiceleste as Argentina’s all-time leader for both appearances and goals, with 207 caps and 125 goals.

Yet retirement from international football has done little to slow him down. Back with Inter Miami, Messi has continued tormenting MLS defences and recently became the first player in league history to record 30 or more goal contributions in three separate campaigns.