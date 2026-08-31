Lionel Messi announces retirement

Lionel Messi will not participate at the 2030 World Cup after officially announcing his retirement.

Lionel Messi has officially called time on his international career, announcing the end of a glorious association with Albiceleste via a lengthy, open letter on Instagram.

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The 39-year-old retires as national team captain, having led the South American nation to World Cup glory and two other finals (2014 and 2026).

He will now focus solely on club football with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, where he remains contracted until December 2028.

Messi drafted his farewell message on July 21, two days after Argentina suffered a defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

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His decision to step away was subsequently reinforced by the death of his father and agent, Jorge Messi, who passed away on August 8.

Messi's complex national team career.

Messi referenced his previously turbulent relationship with the Argentine fanbase in his farewell address. This pressure previously prompted a brief international retirement following the 2016 Copa America Centenario.

He assured supporters that his commitment to the national shirt remained a constant, even before their recent era of global dominance.

"I swear to you that I always gave everything, not only in the last few years when everything was won, but before as well," he explained.

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"I gave it my all, I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are great young players coming up behind me who deserve to be there."

Late-career trophy haul

Throughout his 2005 to 2026 international tenure, Messi secured his status as his nation's undisputed statistical leader.

He departs the international stage having accumulated 207 appearances and a record 125 goals for La Albiceleste.

While his individual numbers have been consistently brilliant—save for his inexplicably mediocre numbers at the World Cup pre-2022—the vast majority of his major international accolades were secured during the twilight of his career.

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Messi guided Argentina to the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa America before falling short against Spain in his final 2026 World Cup appearance.

Messi's club career endures

While his international journey has concluded, Messi confirmed he will transition to being a dedicated supporter of the upcoming generation.