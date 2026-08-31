He will Struggle– Obafemi Martins snubs Arsenal, Chelsea as he backs Victor Osimhen’s Barcelona move

Super Eagles legend Obafemi Martins is backing Victor Osimhen to have a successful time in Barcelona.

Former Inter Milan striker Obafemi Martins has urged his Nigerian compatriot Victor Osimhen to shun a move to Arsenal or Chelsea for a deal with Barcelona.

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Martins backs Osimhen for Barcelona

Osimhen continues to be linked with a move away from Galatasaray, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona among the clubs interested in signing the Super Eagles star.

While nothing has been confirmed with just one day left in this year’s summer transfer window, Martins believes a move to Barcelona is what is best for the Nigerian international if he decides to leave Galatasaray this summer.

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The former Inter Milan striker revealed this on John Obi Mikel’s Obi One Podcast after he was asked to choose a perfect club for the ex-Napoli man.

❝Victor Osimhen will struggle at Arsenal. You don't need Osimhen at Chelsea. Let him go to Barcelona.❞



- Obafemi Martins pic.twitter.com/75auOYbRa7 — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) August 31, 2026

“Chelsea is not doing very well at the moment," Martins explained, giving reasons why Osimhen should not join the Blues. When pressed further if Osimhen would smash it at Arsenal, Martins added, He’s going to struggle, although he believes the Gunners are the only suitable club for him in the Premier League.

“Don’t make him come there. Let him go to Barcelona to play. He needs to score more goals, he does not need to struggle a lot,” Martins.

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Osimhen to Barcelona unlikely

Although Martins’ preferred club for Osimhen is Barcelona, the Nigerian striker is unlikely to sign with the Catalan giants this summer.

Osimhen will likely stay Galatasaray this season

The LaLiga champions appeared to have solved their search for a striker after reportedly sealing a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus.

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Jesus’ potential signing therefore ends whatever interest Barcelona might have had in the Super Eagles star. Osimhen and Julian Alvarez were Barcelona’s initial targets, but the two strikers proved too expensive for the Catalan side.

A move to Chelsea or Arsenal is also unlikely, as neither club is willing to meet Galatasaray’s valuation and match Osimhen’s wages.