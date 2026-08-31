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The King is back — Osimhen named Baller of the Week after savage display in Europe

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:13 - 31 August 2026
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Unplayable Victor Osimhen officially crowned 'Baller of the Week' after another solid weekend.
Osimhen will likely stay Galatasaray this season
There was absolutely no contest this weekend! Our masked superstar Victor Osimhen has been named the undisputed BALLER OF THE WEEK! After dropping a cold-blooded goal and a magical backheel assist to save Galatasaray in a 3-2 thriller, he proved he is completely unplayable!
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European football returned with absolute chaos this weekend, and Nigeria’s biggest superstars put on a show across the world’s biggest leagues. 

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From the La Liga to the heavy battlegrounds of the UK, our players flew the green-white-green flag with pride.

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We saw Ademola Lookman score a beauty for Atletico Madrid, Kelechi Iheanacho pull off a miracle rescue mission for Bursaspor, and young Ebenezer Akinsanmiro grab a magical debut assist for Udinese. 

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But when the dust settled, only one man could claim the ultimate prize. Our undisputed Baller of the Week is Galatasaray's unstoppable force, Victor Osimhen, his first of the 2026/2027 season.

Why Osimhen Easily Won the Crown

While other Naija Stars Abroad had fantastic games, Osimhen played under the heaviest pressure in Europe and carried his team on his back.

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Galatasaray faced a dangerous scare against Goztepe at RAMS Park. The visitors shocked the home crowd by scoring a quick opening goal in the 16th minute. 

Osimhen in action for Galatasaray
Osimhen in action for Galatasaray

After Davinson Sanchez levelled the score, the match turned into a complete dogfight.

That is exactly when the 27-year-old Super Eagles icon decided to take over the entire pitch.

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Victor Osimhen continues his fine start to the season for Gala.
Victor Osimhen continues his fine start to the season for Gala.

A Masterclass in Passing and Scoring

In the 55th minute, Osimhen showed his incredible intelligence. Instead of forcing a difficult shot, he engineered a sublime, instinctive backheel pass that split the defence open and set up Gabriel Sara to give Galatasaray the lead.

But the masked king was not finished. In the 63rd minute, after a strict VAR review confirmed a handball, Osimhen stepped up to the penalty spot with ice in his veins. 

Victor Osimhen leaves Mo Salah completely in the dust after explosive Istanbul masterclass
Victor Osimhen leaves Mo Salah completely in the dust after explosive Istanbul masterclass
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He coolly dispatched a powerful shot into the back of the net to make it 3-1, extending his terrifying season record to five goals and two assists in just three games.

Goztepe scored a late reply to set up a nervous finish, but Osimhen’s physical strength and defensive tracking helped Galatasaray hold firm for the 3-2 victory.

Osimhen now has 7 G/A in three matches.
Osimhen now has 7 G/A in three matches.

The Rest of the Chasing Pack

Osimhen took the crown, but our other stars pushed him to the absolute limit:

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  • Kelechi Iheanacho: Turned back the clock by scoring a clinical equalizer and assisting the winning goal to complete a crazy comeback for Bursaspor.

  • Ademola Lookman: Proved his world-class quality by scoring a fantastic goal to help Atletico Madrid crush Chidera Ejuke’s Sevilla.

  • Akpe Victory: The unknown starlet came off the bench in Switzerland to score a debut goal and grab an assist, helping Basel fight back from two goals down against Young Boys.

Ultimately, goals win matches, but world-class consistency under immense pressure wins trophies. 

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For dominating the penalty box, dropping a magical assist, and scoring the winner, Victor Osimhen is your true Nigerian Baller of the Week!

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