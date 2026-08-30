Surplus to requirements — Unwanted €38m superstar dumps Chukwueze to join Victor Osimhen

Rafael Leao has officially left AC Milan after being kicked to the curb by Ruben Amorim and guess where he landed?! Turkish champions Galatasaray just paid a staggering €38,000,000 to pair him with our own Victor Osimhen! The pictures of Osimhen leading Leao to celebrate in front of the fans are already breaking the internet!

Turkish champions Galatasaray have pulled off one of the most audacious transfer coups in modern football history, officially confirming the permanent signing of Portuguese winger Rafael Leao from Italian heavyweights AC Milan.

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The 27-year-old superstar has sensationally turned his back on San Siro, where he had slipped down the pecking order behind a resurgent Samuel Chukwueze, to join forces with fellow Super Eagles icon Victor Osimhen in Istanbul.

The blockbuster announcement was made in theatrical fashion. Immediately following Galatasaray’s chaotic 3-2 victory over Goztepe, Leao was unveiled to a rapturous, high-vibe crowd at RAMS Park.

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In a moment that immediately went viral globally, a beaming Osimhen took the Portuguese international by the hand, leading him to the center of the pitch to perform the club’s iconic '3Lu' celebration with the fanatical supporters.

The Financial Breakdown

Galatasaray left no room for speculation, releasing the exact, eye-watering financial metrics of the deal to the public.

Rafael Leao joins Galatasaray.

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The Lions have committed a fixed transfer fee of €38,000,000 to AC Milan, alongside a highly lucrative sell-on clause.

In an official club statement, Galatasaray confirmed:

"An agreement has been reached with the club AC Milan S.p.A. regarding the transfer of professional footballer Rafael Alexandre Da Concecao Leão. In this context, a fixed transfer fee of 38,000,000 Euros will be paid to the player's club. Additionally, 20% of the profit obtained from the player's next sale will be paid to AC Milan S.p.A."

Profesyonel futbolcu Rafael Alexandre Da Conceição Leão’nun transferi konusunda, oyuncunun kulübü AC Milan S.p.A. ile anlaşmaya varılmıştır.



Bu kapsamda, futbolcunun kulübüne toplam 38.000.000 Euro tutarında sabit transfer bedeli ödenecektir. Ayrıca, futbolcunun bir sonraki… pic.twitter.com/7ilJsUOQtu — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) August 30, 2026

The dynamic winger has signed a bumper four-year contract keeping him at the club until 2030, pocketing a staggering, guaranteed net salary of €10,000,000 per season.

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Replaced by Chukwueze, Rescued by Osimhen

Leao’s high-velocity exit from Italy comes after he was deemed entirely surplus to requirements by newly appointed Milan boss Ruben Amorim.

Amorim’s rigid tactical overhaul has heavily favored Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze, whose immense defensive shifts and creative masterclasses at wing-back have made Leao an expensive luxury the Italian club could no longer justify keeping on the books.

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Instead of rotting on the Milan bench, Leao has chosen maximum ambition. By aligning himself with Osimhen, the Portuguese forward joins a terrifying, unplayable attacking frontline that is explicitly designed to dismantle opposing defenses both domestically and on the European stage.

Osimhen leads Leao's initiation with the fans.