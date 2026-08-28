5 Super Eagles stars to watch out for in Europe this weekend

As the European football season clicks into gear, here are 5 Super Eagles stars to keep an eye on this weekend.

1. Victor Osimhen: Galatasaray vs Göztepe

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Another double against Göztepe would put him on course for three consecutive braces from the start of a campaign, a feat no other player has ever accomplished in Turkish League history.

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2. Taiwo Awoniyi: Coventry City vs Hull City

Awoniyi joined newly promoted Coventry this summer and made his debut off the bench in the opening-day defeat to Arsenal.

The Nigerian earned his first start in the League Cup win over Plymouth, and he made it count immediately, bagging a goal that sent a clear message about what he can offer.

Coventry will need his quality to avoid relegation this season.

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3. Samuel Chukwueze: AC Milan vs Venezia

Samuel Chukwueze with his man of the match award.

Not many would have predicted Ruben Amorim converting Samuel Chukwueze into a wing-back, but the Nigerian has taken to the role with remarkable ease.

The 3-4-3 system demands athleticism, something Chukwueze has in abundance. He was outstanding throughout pre-season, registering three assists, and carried that form directly into the opening weekend with another assist.

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4. Akor Adams: AC Milan vs Venezia

On the other side of this clash is Akor Adams, who arrives at San Siro with the goalscoring burden of newly promoted Venezia on his shoulders.

The Nigerian striker joined from Sevilla this summer in a club record move and announced himself with a brace on his competitive debut in the Coppa Italia.

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He failed to score in last weekend's Serie A defeat to Lecce, but Adams is exactly the type of powerful, direct centre-forward who can thrive in Italian football.

5. Alex Iwobi: Fulham vs Sunderland

Alex Iwobi celebrates his goal for Fulham.

New Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa has wasted no time identifying Alex Iwobi as the heartbeat of his midfield. The Nigerian is a guaranteed starter alongside Sander Berge, and his ability to operate comfortably across multiple positions makes him a key asset.

Last season, Iwobi was Fulham's most consistent performer, starting all 29 of his league appearances and registering four goals, three assists.

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