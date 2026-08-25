Ex-England coach hails 'unrecognisable' Samuel Chukwueze under Ruben Amorim at AC Milan

Former England manager has credited Ruben Amorim's tactical system for transforming Samuel Chukwueze into an influential right wing-back after an impressive start to the new season.

Former England manager Fabio Capello has lavished praise on Samuel Chukwueze, declaring the Nigerian winger "unrecognisable" after his impressive transformation under new AC Milan coach Ruben Amorim.

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The legendary Italian believes Amorim's tactical approach is already bringing the best out of Chukwueze, whose new role as a dynamic right wing-back has sparked an outstanding start to the campaign.

After enduring a difficult spell following his arrival from Villarreal and spending time away from the San Siro setup during a loan spell at Fulham, Chukwueze appears to have rediscovered both his confidence and influence in Milan's new system.

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Chukwueze enjoying flying start

The Super Eagles star has wasted little time making his mark this season.

He announced his return to form with a standout display during AC Milan's pre-season victory over Manchester United, contributing one goal and two assists in an eye-catching performance.

Chukwueze carried that momentum into the new Serie A campaign, providing another assist and earning the Man of the Match award as the Rossoneri defeated Torino 2-1 on the opening day.

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Samuel Chukwueze with his man of the match award.

His performances have quickly become one of the early talking points of Milan's new era under Amorim.

Capello sees Amorim's influence

Reflecting on Milan's encouraging start, Capello believes the Portuguese coach's fingerprints are already visible across the team.

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Writing about the Rossoneri's performance, the former England, Real Madrid and AC Milan coach praised the intensity and tactical organisation displayed during the opening stages of the match.

"Moving on to AC Milan, however, we've already begun to see some of Amorim's influence, starting with a very intense first half," Capello wrote, as reported by Livescore.

He added, "The Rossoneri have already shown a desire to implement what their coach asks of them: a game plan, for a real match from the start."

The former Milan boss admitted he has been particularly impressed by the Nigerian's dramatic improvement compared to previous seasons.

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