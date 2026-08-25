Official: Manchester United announce signing of Cameroonian midfield workhorse Baleba

Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba has officially been announced as a new Manchester United player

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Cameroon international Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion, subject to registration, as they continue to reshape their midfield.

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The 22-year-old has signed a contract until June 2031, with the club holding an option to extend his stay for another year.

Baleba brings power and defensive steel

Baleba arrives at Old Trafford with a growing reputation as one of the Premier League’s most impressive young midfielders. His ability to combine defensive work with progressive ball carrying has made him an increasingly influential figure since arriving in England.

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During the 2024/25 campaign, the Cameroon international ranked sixth among Premier League midfielders for combined tackles and interceptions, while also placing fourth for progressive ball carries per 90 minutes.

When dreams become reality. pic.twitter.com/MXDRJd3VDP — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 25, 2026

His numbers remained impressive last season as he featured in 31 league matches for Brighton. Baleba ranked among the top eight per cent of Premier League players for combined tackles and interceptions and the top one per cent for second balls won.

Those qualities should give Manchester United another energetic presence in the centre of the pitch, particularly as the club looks to build a more dynamic squad capable of competing across several competitions.

United hail 'elite' midfielder

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Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox welcomed Baleba's arrival, describing the midfielder as an elite talent with significant room for further development.

“Carlos is an elite midfielder with immense potential to develop further. He brings a unique combination of qualities that will really complement our squad,” Wilcox said.

Win. Turn. Drive. Repeat.



Coming to the heart of United's midfield: Carlos Baleba... pic.twitter.com/qUTWs8d0QH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 25, 2026

He added that Baleba's experience in the Premier League and status as a senior international made him an important addition to the squad.

“Carlos’ determination to join Manchester United and his confidence that we will achieve our shared ambitions mean that he is the perfect signing as we continue to build a dynamic and entertaining team ready to compete across multiple competitions.”

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