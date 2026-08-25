Squad unrest – Martinelli's propose move to Al-Hilal reportedly causes dressing room issue for Arteta

Gabriel Martinelli is reportedly nearing a transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal after being informed by manager Mikel Arteta that he is no longer in the club's plans.

The decision is said to have caused significant discontent within the Arsenal dressing room, with players unhappy over the treatment of the Brazilian winger.

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Martinelli's successful tenure in North London appears to be coming to an abrupt end, with the winger poised for a permanent departure.

Despite being one of the club's longest-serving players, he has been completely excluded from recent matchday squads, signalling a ruthless shift in strategy from Arteta.

Arsenal dressing room troubles

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Al-Hilal has emerged as the likely destination for Martinelli, with the Saudi Arabian club offering the Gunners 60 million euros to sign him.

However, the news of his possible departure and how Arteta's handling of the situation has reportedly not been well-received by his players.

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli || Imago

According to ESPN, the manager's firm stance has created "some discomfort" among the squad, with many sympathising with the departing Brazilian.

Tensions reportedly grew after Martinelli was left out of the squad for the Community Shield victory against Manchester City, which meant he did not receive a winner's medal.

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The report states that this omission left the forward "greatly disappointed" and also upset several senior teammates.

After being conspicuously absent from the squad for the Premier League opener against Coventry City, Martinelli's exit now seems certain.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago

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While an offer from Turkish club Galatasaray was dismissed, Globo Esporte reports that the Brazilian has now approved a move to Saudi Arabia after initial reservations.