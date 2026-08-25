Manchester City return for Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez after being booed against Fulham

Manchester City are reportedly preparing a new offer for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, despite failing to meet a previous deadline set by the London club.

Fernandez has been the subject of transfer speculation in the last few months, with Man City being his preferable destination.

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The midfielder featured in Chelsea’s first game of the season against Fulham, coming in as a substitute in their 3-2 win at Craven Cottage.

Following his introduction, he was not given a warm welcome back to the team by fans as he was booed all through the game.

Man City go in for Enzo

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According to Daily Mail, Man City are now expected to table a fresh bid for the 25-year-old Argentine midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea had initially demanded that City meet a £120 million asking price by 5pm on August 13, a deadline the Premier League champions allowed to pass.

Chelsea wantaway star Enzo Fernandez || Imago

However, ongoing discussions with Fernandez's agent, Javier Pastore, have kept the lines of communication open, indicating the player's willingness to make the move.

The midfielder has a strong existing relationship with new City manager Enzo Maresca from his time as a coach at Chelsea.

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With the transfer window drawing to a close, Chelsea are likely to demand a fee exceeding the original £120 million.

The Blues would also need to secure a suitable replacement before sanctioning the sale of the World Cup winner, who has six years remaining on his contract.