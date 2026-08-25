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Manchester City return for Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez after being booed against Fulham

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:54 - 25 August 2026
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Manchester City return for Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez
Manchester City are reportedly preparing a new offer for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, despite failing to meet a previous deadline set by the London club.
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Fernandez has been the subject of transfer speculation in the last few months, with Man City being his preferable destination.

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The midfielder featured in Chelsea’s first game of the season against Fulham, coming in as a substitute in their 3-2 win at Craven Cottage.

Following his introduction, he was not given a warm welcome back to the team by fans as he was booed all through the game.

Man City go in for Enzo

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According to Daily Mail, Man City are now expected to table a fresh bid for the 25-year-old Argentine midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea had initially demanded that City meet a £120 million asking price by 5pm on August 13, a deadline the Premier League champions allowed to pass. 

Chelsea wantaway star Enzo Fernandez || Imago
Chelsea wantaway star Enzo Fernandez || Imago

However, ongoing discussions with Fernandez's agent, Javier Pastore, have kept the lines of communication open, indicating the player's willingness to make the move.

The midfielder has a strong existing relationship with new City manager Enzo Maresca from his time as a coach at Chelsea.

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With the transfer window drawing to a close, Chelsea are likely to demand a fee exceeding the original £120 million. 

The Blues would also need to secure a suitable replacement before sanctioning the sale of the World Cup winner, who has six years remaining on his contract.

Sources close to other midfield targets for both clubs suggest that City's pursuit of Fernandez is the priority, with other potential transfers hinging on the outcome of this deal.

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