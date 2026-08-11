Chelsea tell Man City how much to pay for Enzo Fernandez

Manchester City have ramped up interest in Enzo Fernandez as they prepare to lose Rodri to Barcelona.

Manchester City have officially informed Chelsea of their concrete interest in acquiring Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Premier League champions are actively preparing a formal bid for the 25-year-old as they seek to urgently reinforce their midfield ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea set their price

In response to the initial approach, Chelsea have reportedly quoted a staggering £120 million asking price to sanction the departure of their prized asset.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The West London club remain reluctant to sell the midfielder to a direct rival and have pointed to his long-term contract, which runs until the summer of 2032.

Despite the astronomical valuation, Manchester City executives remain confident that they can successfully negotiate the fee down during further rounds of talks.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez | IMAGO

The urgency to finalise the transfer has accelerated rapidly due to a massive impending departure from the Etihad Stadium.

The Rodri domino effect

Advertisement

Advertisement

The anticipated exit of star midfielder Rodri impacts the pursuit of Fernández. The Spanish international has reportedly accepted personal terms to join Barcelona, making it explicitly clear to the English club that he desires a move to Catalonia this summer.

Negotiations between Manchester City and Barcelona are currently ongoing, with the two clubs actively working to reach a compromise over a transfer fee expected to exceed €60 million.

Maresca pushing for a reunion

The primary driving force behind Manchester City's interest is newly appointed manager Enzo Maresca. The Italian tactician has internally identified Fernández as a dream target and is actively pushing the club's hierarchy to prioritise the signing.