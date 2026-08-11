Chelsea tell Man City how much to pay for Enzo Fernandez
Manchester City have officially informed Chelsea of their concrete interest in acquiring Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández.
The Premier League champions are actively preparing a formal bid for the 25-year-old as they seek to urgently reinforce their midfield ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Chelsea set their price
In response to the initial approach, Chelsea have reportedly quoted a staggering £120 million asking price to sanction the departure of their prized asset.
The West London club remain reluctant to sell the midfielder to a direct rival and have pointed to his long-term contract, which runs until the summer of 2032.
Despite the astronomical valuation, Manchester City executives remain confident that they can successfully negotiate the fee down during further rounds of talks.
The urgency to finalise the transfer has accelerated rapidly due to a massive impending departure from the Etihad Stadium.
The Rodri domino effect
The anticipated exit of star midfielder Rodri impacts the pursuit of Fernández. The Spanish international has reportedly accepted personal terms to join Barcelona, making it explicitly clear to the English club that he desires a move to Catalonia this summer.
Negotiations between Manchester City and Barcelona are currently ongoing, with the two clubs actively working to reach a compromise over a transfer fee expected to exceed €60 million.
Maresca pushing for a reunion
The primary driving force behind Manchester City's interest is newly appointed manager Enzo Maresca. The Italian tactician has internally identified Fernández as a dream target and is actively pushing the club's hierarchy to prioritise the signing.
Maresca previously managed Fernández during his recent tenure as Chelsea head coach, where the two developed a strong working relationship to the point that the Italian’s unceremonious exit led Enzo to make strong public comments.