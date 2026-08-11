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LaLiga: Meet the 22-year-old 15-goal scoring machine signed to completely erase Super Eagles star at Sevilla

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 00:18 - 12 August 2026
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Akor Adams || Imago
Akor Adams || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Sevilla make historic transfer move just days after selling Super Eagles star to Serie A . The 22-year-old wonderkid arrives in LaLiga to directly replace Super Eagles forward Akor Adams following his shock summer exit to Serie A side Venezia.
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Spanish LaLiga powerhouse Sevilla FC have moved with lightning speed to secure their next global superstar following the departure of Nigerian forward Akor Adams to Venezia FC.

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The Andalusian club has officially finalised a €6.5 million (£5.5m) initial deal to sign 22-year-old Scottish sensation Robbie Ure from Swedish league leaders IK Sirius on an unprecedented long-term contract running until 2031.

Why This Transfer is Exploding

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  • Unbelievable Efficiency:

Robbie Ure arrives in Spain boasting an astronomical 15 goals and 2 assists in just 15 appearances during the current campaign.

"AGBERO" OUTBURST DISASTER: Before checking out Ure's historical record in Spain, see why a popular Nigerian pastor aggressively attacked Victor Osimhen over his on-pitch fight against Villarreal.

  • The Financial Context: 

Sevilla generated a vital €16 million outright cash injection by offloading Akor Adams to balance their precarious financial books, immediately reinvesting a fraction of that profit into Ure.

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Robbie Ure replaces Akor Adams at Sevilla.
Robbie Ure replaces Akor Adams at Sevilla.

  • Elite European Pedigree: 

Standing at a towering 1.89 meters, the former Glasgow Rangers youth academy product has completely dominated the Allsvenskan, forcing his way into the view of top-tier scouts.

  • Breaking a 110-Year Trend: 

DON'T MISS THIS WAFCON ROBBBERY: While Sevilla unleash their brand-new Scottish weapon, read how Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina pulled off 9 saves to dump the Super Falcons out of the tournament.

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Ure is making history by becoming only the third Scottish player ever to wear the iconic Sevilla jersey, following Ted McMinn (1987) and Duncan McVean Thomson (1915).

Akor Adams impressed in his debut season with LaLiga giants Sevilla | IMAGO

"Sevilla FC is such a big club in Spain but also in Europe," Ure stated during his official unveiling.

"The chance to come here and play is something that I wanted to do very much. I’m very happy that I made this decision."

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Ure is making history in Sevilla.
Ure is making history in Sevilla.

With the Spanish league season rapidly approaching, millions of eyeballs will be watching to see if this 22-year-old bargain can truly replicate the physicality and presence that the Super Eagles forward left behind in Seville.

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