‘Which responsible club will want this?’ — Nigerian Pastor tears into Osimhen after agbero outburst vs Villarreal

The Global Impact Church leader labelled the Super Eagles star's aggressive altercation with a La Liga defender an un-clubbable "agbero" display that could permanently ruin his elite career.

The viral fallout from Victor Osimhen’s latest explosive on-pitch explosion has taken a highly unexpected dramatic turn, drawing a fierce public intervention from the pulpit.

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The Global Impact Church leader, Pastor Yemi Davids, has become the latest prominent Nigerian ​to aggressively weigh in on the Galatasaray striker’s controversial disciplinary meltdown against Spanish side Villarreal.

The Turkish heavyweights endured a frustrating pre-season continuation, slumping to a 2-1 defeat right in front of their home supporters in Istanbul.

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While Osimhen originally enjoyed a brilliant start to the match, unleashing a fantastic header to secure his second goal in two consecutive friendly matches, his footballing masterclass has been completely overshadowed by a toxic disciplinary relapse.

DON'T MISS THIS WAFCON DISASTER MASTERCLASS: Before checking out the Pastor's brutal warning to Osimhen, read how Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina pulled off 9 saves to dump the Super Falcons out of the tournament.

The 37th-Minute Altercation That Triggered the Pulpit

The highly controversial incident ignited in the 37th minute of the first half. The 27-year-old Super Eagles hitman was attempting to execute an aggressive, dangerous run into the penalty box whilst anticipating a cross from the flank.

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However, his path was tightly blocked off by an unyielding Villarreal defender. The standard defensive shielding completely infuriated the Nigerian international, sparking an immediate, bad-tempered physical altercation as both players went chest-to-chest on the grass.

The volatile scene has seen passionate football fans swarming digital spaces to demand that the African Player of the Year urgently control his wild emotions, with Pastor Davids using the moment to drop a devastating career warning.

DON'T MISS THIS OUTRAGEOUS SACKING: Before tracking Galatasaray's official disciplinary stance, see why Shooting Stars ruthlessly axed manager Nurudeen Aweroro following a scandalous 3-0 thrashing.

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"Which Responsible Club Will Want This?"

Taking to social media to voice his deep disapproval, the respected clergyman questioned whether top-tier European teams would continue to avoid signing the prolific goal-machine due to his explosive attitude problems.

Pastor Yemi Davids is not happy with Osimhen.

“Which responsible club will want such 'agbero' display...?” Pastor Yemi Davids questioned bluntly online, using the fierce local slang for a street thug to describe the striker's behaviour.

“I hope this will not be the limiting factor to his great career.”

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This is why Osimhen might not play for a top club in Europe.

He’s unable to control his anger once again pic.twitter.com/Hb4083TaA1 — Gee💙 (@iamlarrygee) August 9, 2026