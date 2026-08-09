Victor Osimhen trapped in an absolute disaster as furious Galatasaray fans demand immediate board sackings after third brutal defeat

Furious fans have completely lost patience after the Super Lig champions shipped 10 goals in five pre-season fixtures, demanding the immediate sacking of manager Okan Buruk.

The Crisis: Reigning Turkish champions Galatasaray plunge into a full-blown summer meltdown, registering three embarrassing defeats in their last four high-profile outings.

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The Defensive Collapse: Shocking metrics confirm the Istanbul giants have shipped a catastrophic 10 goals across five matches, failing to secure a single clean sheet.

The Osimhen Trap: Furious supporters blast manager Okan Buruk and the board for failing to sign a proper midfielder or left winger to support their superstar attacking assets.

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The structural alarms surrounding Victor Osimhen’s Turkish kingdom have reached an absolute boiling point, and the reigning Super Lig champions are currently operating in complete tactical collapse.

Galatasaray slumped to a highly embarrassing 2-1 pre-season defeat against Spanish La Liga heavyweights Villarreal right in front of their own supporters at RAMS Park in Istanbul.

Hazırlık Maçı | İlk yarı sonucu: Galatasaray 1-2 Villarreal CF@matchpr_ pic.twitter.com/Y6UVulhwTV — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) August 8, 2026

The Yellow Submarine aggressively seized total control of the match early on, striking twice in a dominant first-half blitz to secure a 2-1 cushion before the interval.

Whilst the Lions produced a slightly sturdier defensive block after the restart, neither side could break the second-half stalemate, locking down a painful outcome for the hosts.

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The toxic result puts the ultimate exclamation mark on a disastrous summer pre-season campaign for Okan Buruk’s side, who have registered an appalling three defeats and one draw in their last four matches, winning just one out of five warm-up fixtures.

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"This Team is Really Bad" — Angry Fans Demand Sacking of Buruk

Galatasaray’s unyielding defensive fragility has seen the club ship a staggering 10 goals across just five pre-season fixtures.

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With the domestic league campaign scheduled to kick off in exactly seven days, the furious fanbase has completely swarmed social media to launch a brutal assault on the manager and the board.

“The team is really bad. You cannot tell what on earth the team is playing,” one unhinged supporter barked online. “Yunus Akgün should go. There is no number 10, no left wing, no striker, no manager, and no board. If Okan Buruk goes, the team will finally come to its senses.”

“No proper transfers have been made yet, but Okan, come on man, make some contribution to the team,” another fan raved on X. “Look at the lineup he put out even for a friendly match. The football played is a total disaster; the team cannot even chase back.”

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“Erden Timur must come urgently and put a definitive end to this disgrace,” a third homepage visitor demanded.

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The Accepted Helplessness Ahead of Europe

The baseline anxiety among the Galatasaray faithful stems from the terrifying reality of entering the upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage with a squad that looks entirely uncompetitive against top-tier European opposition.

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One cynical supporter aggressively called out the short memory of the fanbase, warning that temporary paper fixes will not solve the underlying structural decay:

“The other annoying aspect of the situation is that this fanbase will completely forget about these disasters too. They will go quiet again after two to three emergency transfers, until they see the true level in the Champions League. That is the accepted helplessness.”