Michael Carrick provides clarity on Man United's plan for Marcus Rashford

Manchester United's head coach Michael Carrick discussed plans for Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has unequivocally confirmed his intention to reintegrate exiled forward Marcus Rashford, emphasising a personal connection with the forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​The 28-year-old England international has spent the last 18 months away from his boyhood club following a complete breakdown in his relationship with former manager Rúben Amorim.

What Carrick said

​Addressing the media following Saturday’s 1-1 pre-season draw against Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg, Carrick provided an update on the winger’s future, stating that his plans include Rashford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​“I've played with him. I played in the game he made his debut, so we have a history,” Carrick stated when questioned about the attacker's imminent return.

​“We have got a full squad this week in Dublin. We fly straight there and have a few days where we have the whole group back together. Marcus is part of that, and Kobbie and Lisandro. We look forward to seeing them.”

Michael Carrick on board.

Rashford's road to redemption

​Rashford’s departure from Manchester initially stemmed from a drastic 18-month collapse in form and falling out with Ruben Amorim, culminating in his January 2025 loan move to Aston Villa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After registering two goals and two assists in 10 Premier League appearances for the Midlands club, he returned to Carrington only to be isolated from first-team training sessions.

​Seeking a permanent escape from the deteriorating environment, Rashford secured a loan switch to Barcelona for the 2025/26 campaign. Away from the English media scrutiny, he successfully rebuilt his confidence in Catalonia.

​During his highly productive season-long stint in Spain, the forward racked up 14 goals across 49 appearances, culminating in domestic glory as he helped Barcelona secure the 2025/26 La Liga title.

Reuniting at Old Trafford

Advertisement

Advertisement

​Carrick’s appointment as permanent manager offers Rashford a crucial clean slate under a familiar and supportive face.

​The two shared a pitch on February 25, 2016, when an 18-year-old Rashford was thrust into the starting lineup against Midtjylland following an injury crisis.

The teenager famously delivered a two-goal performance to announce himself to world football, sparking a bond that Carrick clearly values as he prepares for his first full season in the dugout.

​The former midfielder is looking to establish the same winning culture he experienced during his playing career with Manchester United between 2006 and 2018.