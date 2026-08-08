Mourinho happy about Vinicius snubbing Arsenal

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho discussed Vinicius's contract renewal.

Newly appointed Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has expressed his excitement following the announcement that superstar winger Vinícius Júnior has finally signed a contract extension to remain at the Santiago Bernabéu until June 2032.

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​The 26-year-old Brazilian international's future had been speculated upon over the past few months amid protracted and often tense negotiations between his representatives and the Spanish giants. He has finally put pen to paper and will remain contracted to Los Blancos for the next six years.

What Mourinho said

The contract renewal marks an early victory for Mourinho, who returned to the Spanish capital for a second managerial stint in June 2026.

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Eager to build a harmonious relationship with his talisman, the Portuguese tactician praised the front office for securing the winger's long-term future.

​“The most important thing is the renewal,” Mourinho told reporters. “Renewing the contract is a source of happiness for him and for all of us.”

⚪️🇧🇷 José Mourinho on Vinicius Jr: “The most important thing is the renewal”.



“Renewing the contract is a source of happiness for him and for all of us”. pic.twitter.com/6FLycV99FP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2026

​The positive atmosphere between the two is a remarkable pivot from earlier this year. According to Vinícius, initial conversations with his new manager went incredibly well, noting that Mourinho assured the forward that his primary goal was simply to ensure he was happy and playing with joy on the pitch.

Racism row in the rear

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​This unified front effectively buries the ugly rift that occurred during the 2025/26 Champions League campaign.

While Mourinho was managing Portuguese side Benfica, his team faced Real Madrid in Europe’s Premier competition.

During a controversial fixture in February 2026, Vinícius was subjected to alleged racist abuse and monkey gestures from sections of the Estádio da Luz crowd, while Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni was also accused of using racial slurs.

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The manager exacerbated the situation by stating, "A stadium where Vinícius plays, something happens, always," drawing condemnation from anti-discrimination charities like Kick It Out.

Vinicius picking Real Madrid over Arsenal

​By securing Vinícius through 2032, Real Madrid effectively ended the looming threat of a Premier League poaching.

​As the contract standoff dragged on, English champions Arsenal actively monitored the situation, exploring the financial parameters required to lure the Ballon d'Or contender to North London.

However, Vinícius ultimately snubbed the external advances, prioritising his legacy in Spain over a lucrative Premier League switch.

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​Taking to social media to celebrate the extension, Vinícius wrote: "Eight years at the Bernabeu are too few... 6 more years, and forever!"

Vinicius legacy at Real Madrid

​Vinícius has been central to Real Madrid's modern success since arriving from Brazilian club Flamengo in 2018. The forward has accumulated a staggering 128 goals and 98 assists across all competitions for Los Blancos.

​During his decorated ongoing tenure with Real Madrid, the Brazilian has captured three La Liga titles (2019/20, 2021/22, and 2023/24).