‘Mourinho should know better’ — Super Eagles legend Mikel slams former boss over Vinicius racism comments

Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel had plenty to say about his former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho

Former Nigeria national football team midfielder John Obi Mikel has criticised his former manager, José Mourinho, over remarks made following alleged racist abuse directed at Vinícius Júnior.

The incident reportedly occurred during a UEFA Champions League clash between Benfica and Real Madrid last month.

Mikel disappointed by Mourinho’s reaction

The controversy began after Benfica youngster Gianluca Prestianni was accused of racially abusing Vinícius Júnior during the match. The Brazilian winger had just scored for Real Madrid and celebrated his goal before the alleged incident occurred.

Following the game, Mourinho suggested that Vinícius may have “incited” the situation through his celebration, comments that quickly sparked criticism.

Reacting to the remarks, Mikel admitted he was surprised to hear such a response from the experienced coach he once worked with at Chelsea F.C..

“Knowing the person that I know, the manager that I know and the human being that I know, I don’t think that’s what he meant,” Mikel said. “But he’s a very experienced manager, he should know better.”

The former Super Eagles captain added that he expected a stronger and more immediate stance against racism from Mourinho, given the sensitivity of the issue.

Mikel stresses that racism must be condemned immediately

Mikel stressed that racism in football is a societal issue that should be addressed clearly and without hesitation.

According to the former midfielder, Mourinho should have focused on condemning the alleged abuse rather than questioning the circumstances surrounding Vinícius’ celebration.

“He knows this is a very sensitive subject. It’s not a football subject,” Mikel said. “I expected him to come out straight away and say there’s no place for this.”

The Nigerian also pointed out that Vinícius had every right to celebrate his goal and insisted there was nothing inappropriate about the way the Real Madrid star reacted.

While acknowledging that emotions can run high during matches, Mikel maintained that Mourinho’s experience in football should have guided him to respond differently. He added that the Portuguese coach has since indicated that any player found guilty of racist behaviour would have no place in his team.

