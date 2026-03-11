Advertisement

PSG vs Chelsea: Blues at a disadvantage as they suffer a heavy first-leg loss to last season's UCL winner

Stephen Oladehinde
23:11 - 11 March 2026
PSG vs Chelsea
Chelsea take a step closer to being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League following their defeat to PSG in the first leg of the round of 16.
The Blues, who won their last two matches heading into the first-leg tie against the French side, were full of confidence.

Meanwhile, the French outfit was coming off a defeat to Monaco last weekend and needed to bounce back.

However, they were able to get past Chelsea with ease, defeating them 5-2 and taking a three-goal advantage to Stamford Bridge.

As it happened

Paris St-Germain brought back their Ballon d'Or-winning striker, Ousmane Dembele, for his first start following his recent injury lay-off. Midfielder Joao Neves, who had also been a pre-match doubt, was included in the starting XI.

Chelsea, meanwhile, fielded what was widely regarded as their strongest available XI. The Blues chose Filip Jorgensen over Robert Sanchez in goal, and Marc Cucurella made his return to the starting line-up after recovering from a recent hamstring injury.

The first 10 minutes of the game were dominated by PSG, and they got the first goal in the ninth minute, after Bradley Barcola buried the ball into the net from inside the box.

Chelsea got back into the game after putting pressure on the home team’s defence, with Malo Gusto’s shot beating the goalkeeper into the net.

Just before half-time, PSG took the lead from a counterattack, with Dembele beating Wesley Fofana and shooting past Filip Jorgensen.

In the second half, the Blues responded with an equaliser from a counterattack of their own, which Enzo Fernandez converted.

Chelsea looked like they would run away with a draw, but Jorgensen decided to give away the ball, leading to PSG taking the lead. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia then finished the game off with a brace after coming on as a substitute.

The win give PSG a comfortable edge going into the second leg in England and Chelsea will have their work cut out to make it to the quarter final.

