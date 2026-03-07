Wrexham vs Chelsea: Super Eagles incoming goalkeeper crashes out of the FA Cup, with Blues in quarter-final

Chelsea made it to the quarter-final of the FA Cup competition following their win away at Championship side Wrexham.

The Blues were brimming with confidence heading into this game after thrashing Aston Villa 4-1 during the week.

They took a further step toward winning a trophy this season, defeating Wrexham 4-2 in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

As it happened

Wrexham faced lineup challenges as wing-back Issa Kabore was unavailable, and Nathan Broadhead was only fit for the bench due to pre-match injury concerns. Sam Smith was chosen over Kieffer Moore to start up front.

Meanwhile, Chelsea made extensive changes following their 4-1 victory against Aston Villa in midweek, with nine players rotated. This included Robert Sanchez returning to goal and Romeo Lavia making his first start in over four months in the midfield.

It was a dream start for Phil Parkinson's men as they took the lead early in the game. Sam Smith beat Tosin Adarabioyo to Callum Doyle's long ball over the top and finished superbly past Robert Sanchez.

Garnacho scores for Chelsea|| Imago

The Blues controlled the game, and they got the equaliser before the break when Alejandro Garnacho saw a shot cleared off the line by George Thomason, but his clearance struck the back of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and rolled into the Wrexham goal.

The second half saw the host have a go at Chelsea and took the lead innthe 78th minute. A corner is headed out to Ryan Longman, who drilled the ball back in and Callum Doyle managed to divert it past Robert Sanchez.

However, the Blues responded immediately with the equaliser from Josh Acheampong. Wrexham also had a man sent off in the 90th minute following a dangerous tackle.

With the game at 2-2, the Blues took the lead in extra time from a good finish by Garnacho and Joao Pedro scored the fourth, sending Chelsea to the quarter-final.

